Mississippi State

How to watch and vote for Mississippi trio Chapel Hart in ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgUZ8_0hr73pke00

The finale of season 17 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is fast approaching and South Mississippi country music trio Chapel Hart is among the 11 people or groups competing on the Sept. 13 finale.

The girl group is made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, and draws their name from the Poplarville community Harts Chapel.

The women wowed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara earlier this season with a performance of their song “You Can Have Him Jolene.” The performance earned them the coveted “Golden Buzzer” which sent the contestants to Tuesday night’s finale.

The original song they performed, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” is a modern-day response to Dolly Parton’s hit song “Jolene.”

After their performance, the Song earned praise from the legendary country singer who tweeted that it was “a fun new take on my song.” Loretta Lynn also enjoyed the performance.

Here’s how to watch Chapel Hart on ‘AGT’

The finale will air on NBC at 7 p.m. central as the acts compete for a grand prize of $1 million. The winner will be announced the following day after a fan vote.

You can vote for Chapel Hart on the “America’s Got Talent” app or at nbc.com/agtvote .

Those in Mississippi who wish to celebrate the hometown band, can head over to Pearl River Community College, where they are hosting a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Comments / 4

Ramona Forehand
3d ago

I'm hoping that ❤️Chapel Heart wins the whole dang thang!!💋

Reply(1)
10
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
169
Post
1M+
Views
