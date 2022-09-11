ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Russian Forces Flee Ukraine’s Kharkiv Offensive In Stunning Rout (Updated)

Russia confirms what is clearly a frantic withdrawal toward Donbas as Ukraine’s counteroffensive steamrolls deep into occupied territory. Russian forces are withdrawing from Kharkiv Oblast and elsewhere en masse with Ukrainian forces retaking territory across the eastern frontline. Ukrainian troops have raised the flag over critical cities of Izyum,...
MILITARY
Phys.org

Should crowdfunding be this complicated?

In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
ECONOMY
BBC

France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Jewish Press

Lapid Intervenes to Cut Down Hospital Interns’ Shifts to 16 Hours

Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided Monday evening that preparations for shortening intern shifts to 16 hours will begin in periphery hospitals immediately. These preparations will facilitate entering the agreed outline into force by September 2023. The goal is to transfer budgets to the hospitals and expand hiring standards so that they can recruit more interns and shorten the shifts.
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

Ukraine Probing Emergency Exports of Thermal Coal to Poland - Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#9 11 Memorial#Washington Dc#Fbi#Al Qaeda#Muslim#United Airlines#World Trade Center#Pentagon

Comments / 0

Community Policy