Russian Forces Flee Ukraine’s Kharkiv Offensive In Stunning Rout (Updated)
Russia confirms what is clearly a frantic withdrawal toward Donbas as Ukraine’s counteroffensive steamrolls deep into occupied territory. Russian forces are withdrawing from Kharkiv Oblast and elsewhere en masse with Ukrainian forces retaking territory across the eastern frontline. Ukrainian troops have raised the flag over critical cities of Izyum,...
Russia’s collapse in northeast Ukraine ignites fury from Putin loyalists
CNN — The last week has seen a stunning transformation of the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, as a swift armored offensive by Ukrainian forces rolled through lines of Russian defenses and recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers (more than 1,100 square miles) of territory. That is more territory than...
Should crowdfunding be this complicated?
In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return
France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
Liz Truss under pressure to reveal details of energy crisis plan
An emergency budget to bring in winter tax cuts for millions of people and set out more detail on energy handouts is expected late next week once the country emerges from national mourning. Though politics has been paralysed by the death of the Queen, Liz Truss is under pressure from...
EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable."
Lapid Intervenes to Cut Down Hospital Interns’ Shifts to 16 Hours
Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided Monday evening that preparations for shortening intern shifts to 16 hours will begin in periphery hospitals immediately. These preparations will facilitate entering the agreed outline into force by September 2023. The goal is to transfer budgets to the hospitals and expand hiring standards so that they can recruit more interns and shorten the shifts.
Ukraine Probing Emergency Exports of Thermal Coal to Poland - Kyiv
(Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading...
Ukraine retakes more territory in a week than Russia captured in months
With attention on Kherson, Ukraine pushes Russia from key areas in the Kharkiv region
Russia targets infrastructure in retaliation for rapid Ukraine gains
Russia targeted infrastructure facilities in central and eastern Ukraine on Sunday evening in a response to a dramatic Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv province that has reshaped the war and left Moscow reeling. The mayor of Kharkiv city, Ihor Terekhov, said a strike had knocked out power and water to much...
