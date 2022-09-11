ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Eagle Mountain, residents respond to million dollar cyber scam

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Eagle Mountain City revealed they lost over $1 million dollars on Tuesday in a cyber scam, and now they’re working with agencies to try to get that money back as well as find the person responsible. The person or people responsible for the scam used a fake email posing as […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehi, UT
State
Nevada State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Reyes
Person
Melania Trump
gastronomicslc.com

More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Jazz#Fraud#Fbi Agents#Web3#The Deseret News#The Bitclub Network#The Department Of Justice#Bitwealth Investments#Bitwealth Holdings
KUTV

Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Instagram
franchising.com

Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's new growth, new gates moving 'ahead of schedule' as facility turns 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Sebastiano Cardella took an assignment to help build a completely new Salt Lake City International Airport in the summer of 2014. Construction started with a parking lot before thousands of construction workers over the past eight years moved to other projects that got the new airport facility off the ground and running, with a little less than 5 million square feet of building space and 250 acres of airfield and roadway paving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WPFO

Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Salt Lake City, UT
540
Followers
479
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project was founded in 2016 as a non-profit, public service journalism and educational resource for the state and region.

 http://utahinvestigative.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy