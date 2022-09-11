Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch
Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: First Team To Reach 3 Million In Attendance
On Sept. 15, 1978, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves with Don Sutton pitching a complete game shutout in the 5-0 victory, and they made MLB history off the field. With 47,188 fans at Dodger Stadium that day, the Dodgers became the first team in MLB history to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance To Clinch NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and punched their ticket for the 2022 MLB postseason on Monday night, and now have a chance to clinch the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 years. The Dodgers’ magic number to win...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
dodgerblue.com
How MLB Is Celebrating Roberto Clemente Day During 2022 Season
Major League Baseball is celebrating the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente during the 50th anniversary of his death due to a plane crash in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. In 2002, MLB established Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day to honor the late...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Not Concerned By Shoulder Soreness
Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen earlier this month, only to make two appearances before going back on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Although Treinen missed most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tommy Kahnle Activated, Heath Hembree Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list and designated Heath Hembree for assignment to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters. Kahnle returns after missing the past four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle had in August 2020. Kahnle signed with the Dodgers that offseason but missed the entire 2021 season while completing the rehab process.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hoping To Build On Recent Success At Plate
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup received a boost last month when Chris Taylor was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing time due to a fractured foot. Taylor hit .238/.319/.409 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI during the first half of the season but has struggled since returning from the IL, batting .202/.292/.333 in 120 plate appearances over 31 games.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Picks ‘The Sandlot’ Costumes As Favorite From 2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers held their annual dress-up day this past Sunday for the team’s final flight of the regular season outside of California, which has become a tradition in recent seasons. Many players participated in the festivities, including Trea Turner, who went as “Jordan Belfort” from “The Wolf...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Clubhouse Celebration After Clinching 2022 NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2022 National League West title by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and they are so far the only team in MLB to have clinched a postseason spot. By clinching in the 141st game of the season, the 2022 Dodgers became the fastest team...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Facing Uncertainty With Postseason Role
Although Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, he and the Los Angeles Dodgers expressed confidence there would be a quick return. Gonsolin’s IL stint began Aug. 29, but was backdated three days prior. That made last weekend the earliest he could...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin Make ‘Encouraging’ Progress
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West faster than any club in franchise history since the team moved from Brooklyn, and unlike last season when the division went to the final game, there is time to now focus on player health heading into postseason. Multiple arms from the...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks Behind Clayton Kershaw’s Vintage Performance & 3 Home Runs
Clayton Kershaw turned in a stellar start and the Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that clinched the 2022 National League West title. The Dodgers are division champions for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Focused On Continuing To ‘Throw My Pitches’ After Walk-Off Home Run
After struggling through much of his first season as Los Angeles Dodgers closer, Craig Kimbrel began to find better success that coincided with “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel for Disney’s “Frozen” serving as his new entrance song. Entering the series finale against the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Out Of Lineup, Michael Grove Makes Spot Start With Chance For Series Sweep
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their ninth National League West division title in the past 10 years on Tuesday, and now have a shot to complete a series sweep but with Freddie Freeman out of the lineup for the first time this season. The 2022 Dodgers became the fastest team...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Still Dealing With ‘Soreness’ Leading Into Bullpen Session
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers recently saw the return of Clayton Kershaw, their starting rotation remains without Tony Gonsolin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August due to a right forearm strain. Gonsolin underwent an MRI that didn’t reveal a more serious injury and...
