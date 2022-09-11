ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch

Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day

The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
How MLB Is Celebrating Roberto Clemente Day During 2022 Season

Major League Baseball is celebrating the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente during the 50th anniversary of his death due to a plane crash in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. In 2002, MLB established Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day to honor the late...
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
Dodgers Roster: Tommy Kahnle Activated, Heath Hembree Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list and designated Heath Hembree for assignment to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters. Kahnle returns after missing the past four months due to a bone bruise in his right elbow. The injury was believed to have been related to the Tommy John surgery Kahnle had in August 2020. Kahnle signed with the Dodgers that offseason but missed the entire 2021 season while completing the rehab process.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hoping To Build On Recent Success At Plate

The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup received a boost last month when Chris Taylor was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing time due to a fractured foot. Taylor hit .238/.319/.409 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI during the first half of the season but has struggled since returning from the IL, batting .202/.292/.333 in 120 plate appearances over 31 games.
