ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, WV

Paw Paw Fair hosts fall mud bog

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZyht_0hr71wrJ00

PAW PAW, W.Va. – The Paw Paw Fair Board held their last mud bog of the year on Saturday.

Participants said the mud bogs provide opportunities for community members to get together, support the fair and have some fun as well. There was a gate price of $10 per person and fair board officials stated those funds go right to the fair in hopes of making it bigger with improvements each year.

“It is great seeing the kids and their expressions, you know, and maybe this will give them something to do in the future to keep them into things. We need more things for the kids to do,” said Rebecca VanGilder, participant and helper of the Paw Paw Fall Mud Bog.

Fairmont Sr. Polar Bears hosts 57th band spectacular

VanGilder also said she had her nephew with her at the bog, and she and her husband are trying to get him more involved in the mud bogging. She said the mud bog is a fun time, and the weather doesn’t have to be perfect to have one.

“It’s fun to see because these guys put a lot of time in their Jeeps and trucks, and a lot of money too. And to see them, their faces light up when the mud fly’s in the crows to see who can throw the mud the farthest, it’s always a fun time,” said Hunter Bragg, Paw Paw Fair Fall Mud Bog staff worker. “It’s not just the drivers too, it’s the little kids that run around too, they enjoy watching the mud fly. And just, everyone here is having a fun time.”

The participants and workers of the bog said it’s fun to get the kids involved in the bog so that when they grow up, they can become participants too.

They also hold the bogs in the spring and during their annual fair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
visitshenandoah.org

Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches

Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
LURAY, VA
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTOP

Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series

The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paw Paw, WV
Morgan Messenger

Apple Butter Hall of Fame inducts new members

The Berkeley Springs-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce created the Apple Butter Festival Hall of Fame in 1998 to recognize the people who have devoted their time, energy, talents, and resources to making the festival what it is. The 2022 Hall of Fame members will be inducted at a luncheon on...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Truck tires launch into house

Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mud Bogging#Paw Fair#The Paw Paw Fair Board
CBS News

New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain

-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
BURKITTSVILLE, MD
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?

Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fcfreepress

Black Gap Road: Resurfacing 5.1 miles in Greene Twp

Resurfacing of a 5.1-mile stretch of Route 997 (Black Gap Road) between US 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County, starts next week. The project includes some bridge maintenance, according to PennDOT. This project consists of resurfacing, milling in select areas, base repairs, new guiderail, drainage...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man off the hook

It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to a fire that leaves an apartment a total loss

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) report responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of Royal Avenue Sept 6. When firefighters arrived they found a two story multifamily apartment complex with fire emitting from a ground floor unit. Firefighters initiated fire suppression and rapid search of 4 other...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

No Injuries From A Truck-Train Collission In Frederick County

There was no disruption to the train. Graceham, Md (KM) There were no injuries following a collision between a train and a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Frederick County. Fire and Rescue officials say shortly after 2:00 PM, emergency crews were called to Graceham Road at the railroad crossing for the collision. They say it was a property damage crash only, and no disruptions to the train. Fire fighters cleared the scene a half hour later.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy