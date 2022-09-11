Read full article on original website
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
NBC Chicago
Darren Bailey Reveals He's Currently Living in Chicago After Calling City a ‘Hellhole'
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed that he has established a residence in the city. Bailey, who has repeatedly referred to the city as a “hellhole” and did so again during a press availability Tuesday, told reporters...
Pritzker Issues Emergency Disaster Proclamation to Assist With Migrants Arriving to Chicago From Texas
During an update Wednesday alongside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation in an effort to assist the state with resources as Texas continues to bus groups of migrants to Chicago. The proclamation allows for 75 members...
Vice President Harris to Participate in Roundtable on Reproductive Rights in Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Illinois state legislators and other local leaders in Chicago later this week, according to Harris' office. Harris' visit is slated for Friday, Sept. 16, where her focus on reproductive rights mirrors the mission of a trip to the Chicago area early this summer.
Pritzker, Lightfoot Provide Update on Migrants Arriving in Chicago, Suburbs From Texas
Since Wednesday, Aug. 31, the city of Chicago says it has received approximately 364 migrants via bus from Texas as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial policy that sends migrants off to northern "sanctuary' cities. The first group of migrants arrived in Chicago last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her...
Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed in West Chicago At Gunpoint
An actor who played a gang leader in The Chi, the gritty drama about life in Chicago, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last week, TMZ reports. Barton Fitzpatrick, 27, known for playing the role of Reg Taylor, was reportedly held up as a passenger in a vehicle while driving in West Chicago on Sept. 4.
Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs
If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season
The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season. Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:. Chicago Christkindlmarket. Chicago's famed...
