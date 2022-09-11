ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CBS Chicago

Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
Q985

Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs

If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
cohaitungchi.com

40 Amazing Activities For An Unforgettable January In Chicago

It’s time to finally say goodbye to 2021, and welcome in 2022. It’s time to finally say goodbye to 2021, and welcome in 2022. January is here marking the end of another of the most turbulent years in our recent history. We start off a year anew with renewed hope, vaccines are in circulation, Chicago is alive and kicking and we’ve taken another step towards normalcy.
golackawanna.com

Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago

WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
NBC Chicago

