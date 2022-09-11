Read full article on original website
ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win
This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Chicago Bears Shock The (NFL) World, Upset 49ers
Not many people gave the Chicago Bears any chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers, they kept grinding and pulled off an incredible upset. The Chicago Bears finally got their 2022 season underway this past weekend. We got to see what happens when the curtain opens and the games are for real.
Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad
Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
