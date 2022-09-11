ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Shock The (NFL) World, Upset 49ers

Not many people gave the Chicago Bears any chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers, they kept grinding and pulled off an incredible upset. The Chicago Bears finally got their 2022 season underway this past weekend. We got to see what happens when the curtain opens and the games are for real.
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
