Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO