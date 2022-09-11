ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot twice in Center City confrontation with police officer

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9mdw_0hr71bZI00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot twice early Sunday morning after he confronted a plainclothes police officer in Center City.

Investigators say, the man allegedly displayed a gun during the confrontation on 14th and Locust streets around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was on a nightclub detail.

The officer fired three to five shots, striking the man in his left shoulder and left hip.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in police custody, police added.

His condition is unknown.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA

The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Alleged Thefts at Casino

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police stopped an alleged thief from making off with the wallet of a patron at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022). Troopers from the Troop K Barracks at Skippack, working at the casino...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Eighth teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Friday. Police say 13-year-old Victoria Gaynor was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:30 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the eighth child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy