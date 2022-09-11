Man shot twice in Center City confrontation with police officer

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot twice early Sunday morning after he confronted a plainclothes police officer in Center City.

Investigators say, the man allegedly displayed a gun during the confrontation on 14th and Locust streets around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was on a nightclub detail.

The officer fired three to five shots, striking the man in his left shoulder and left hip.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in police custody, police added.

His condition is unknown.