ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Washington Scores First TD of Commanders Era

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt2ol_0hr71QoB00

Carson Wentz throws his first TD with Washington.

The Washington Commanders are on the board to kick off the 2022 season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led a 8-play, 74-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The drive was capped off on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to wide receiver Curtis Samuel, his first touchdown as a member of the Commanders.

Here's a look at the play ...

Samuel was prominently featured on the opening drive, catching a pair of passes for 16 yards and running the ball on the first carry for five yards. Last year, Samuel spent majority of the season on the sidelines with injuries, so it's nice to see him healthy and contributing.

Wentz was very generous to his weapons on the first drive, targeting four different players and finding three. Tight end Armani Rogers saw his first NFL catch on a screen pass for 23 yards to get the Commanders into Jaguars territory. Running back Antonio Gibson saw a carry go for just a yard, but he caught a pass from Wentz out of the backfield for 26 yards, which brought the drive into the red zone.

Overall, it's a very positive first drive for Washington as it gets into the game early. While the team struggled on the first defensive possession by allowing a field goal, perhaps the offensive success will give the team momentum moving forward into the rest of the game.

The Commanders lead the Jaguars 7-3 early in the first quarter.

Rebuilding NFL Teams: Major Questions (; 1:20)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks

Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Washington Commanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy