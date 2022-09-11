Read full article on original website
Related
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
WOWT
Husker fans look to future after Scott Frost’s departure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the start of his first season, Scott Frost t-shirts were stacked up and selling out. Expectations were high. “I think it’s all about Scott Frost and some hope it won’t be another 4-8 season. They’ll be competitive and they’ll be improved.”
WOWT
‘It’s bigger than me’: Huskers interim head coach holds first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Mickey Joseph, named interim head coach after the dismissal of Scott Frost on Sunday, had his first news conference Tuesday. In the weeks ahead, it’s a nine-game job interview for the former Huskers quarterback. “We understand what goes along with this profession, it’s wins and...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
McKenzie Milton Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
McKenzie Milton played quarterback at UCF for Scott Frost prior to the coach's departure for Nebraska. On Sunday, the Huskers fired the program's prodigal son, who returned home to lead the school's football team in 2018. This evening, Milton took to social media to react. "Wherever Scott Frost lands that...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear
The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
WOWT
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The high school football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice scheduled for Friday has been canceled. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek explained that the number of injuries sustained by an already small team left the Northwest Falcons unable to cobble together a varsity team for the game.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
WOWT
Emily's Monday night forecast
A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
WOWT
Crash leaves 1 dead in Omaha
Another cool night for the metro, but summer heat returns this week. Scott Frost removed as head coach, interim to take over. Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers. Updated: 8 hours ago. Scott Frost has been fired as the head coach of the Nebraska Huskers.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Comments / 0