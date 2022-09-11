TR Robertson –A light-hearted comedic fantasy was Artistic Director David Ellenstein’s choice to open the 41st Season of Solana Beach’s North Coast Repertory Theatre and if the audience response is any indication, this was a very good choice. Directed by Ellenstein, Annabella in July is fast paced, cleverly directed, witty and very funny. The play was written by award winning playwright Richard Strand, a recently retired professor, technical director and set designer from Mt. San Antonio College who has written 20 plays. His play, Ben Butler, was also directed by Ellenstein at NC Rep last year.

