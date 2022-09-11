Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
todaynftnews.com
Soapy Joe launched NFT promotion to drive its sales
Big brands like Nike, and Adidas and luxury fashion brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have already dipped their toes in the NFTs. These companies are launching their virtual wearables, NFT collections, and fashion shows on metaverse. However, no one would have imagined a car wash company to enter the...
chulavistatoday.com
Kids 11 and younger enter the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park free throughout the month of October
The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park will be admitting youth 11 years and younger for free throughout October, officials announced recently. Tickets will not be required for up to five youngsters 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult aged 18 and older with a valid form of admission. The promotion begins Oct.1 and will be effective throughout the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandiegomagazine.com
Panda Express Celebrates Grand Opening in Spring Valley
PANDA EXPRESS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT. Family-owned and operated restaurant is offering special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests on grand opening day, September 13. ROSEMEAD, California (September 8, 2022) – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of...
Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know
SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevistapress.com
City of Vista News
September is National Preparedness Month. Start by making an emergency plan, getting a kit ready with to-go supplies, knowing how to get information, and preparing your home to prevent wildfire. Ballfield Dedication Honors Vista Resident. The dedication of Ballfield #2 in memory of Vista resident Steve Rhoades is set for...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Mission Valley safe parking lot open 24 hours
The City of San Diego is hoping to ease the burden of homeless individuals living in their cars. The safe parking lot in Mission Valley is now open 24 hours.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
thevistapress.com
Opening Play North Coast Rep’s 41st Season is Comedic Fantasy Annabella in July
TR Robertson –A light-hearted comedic fantasy was Artistic Director David Ellenstein’s choice to open the 41st Season of Solana Beach’s North Coast Repertory Theatre and if the audience response is any indication, this was a very good choice. Directed by Ellenstein, Annabella in July is fast paced, cleverly directed, witty and very funny. The play was written by award winning playwright Richard Strand, a recently retired professor, technical director and set designer from Mt. San Antonio College who has written 20 plays. His play, Ben Butler, was also directed by Ellenstein at NC Rep last year.
Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
thevistapress.com
Vista Garden Club October Meeting
Vista, CA –Raptors, Rehab, and Education will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. October 7, 2022 in the Azalea Room at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA. The Speaker is Nancy Conney, Director of Sky Hunters Raptor and Rehabilitation and Education....
thevistapress.com
Kiwanis Club Of Sunrise Vista National Car Seat Ride Safe Program
Vista, CA – National Car Seat Saturday will be held on Saturday, September 24th at the Vista Civic Center. Sign up for your Free Car Seat inspection including comprehensive education on all aspects of safety in and around vehicles from one of Rady Children’s Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians. Appointments are available from 8:15 until 12:45 pm. You must have an appointment to attend.
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond
Pollsters at UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies asked nearly 8,500 Californian voters, including 872 San Diegans, to choose two leading concerns they would like state leaders to address. The top two statewide concerns were:. 1. Housing Affordability. 2. Homelessness. Whenever I meet with groups or people in our...
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
Comments / 0