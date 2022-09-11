ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Kevin Holland aims to rebound from UFC 279 with fight against Stephen Thompson or Daniel Rodriguez

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xqUT_0hr6zUoB00

Kevin Holland hopes to get one more fight in before the end of the year to bounce back from a hectic UFC 279 fight week.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena, Holland (23-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) faced an aggressive undefeated grappler in Khamzat Chimaev. It was not Holland’s original matchup, as he entered fight week preparing for a contest against Daniel Rodriguez in a 180-pound catchweight bout that came together two weeks prior to the event.

After Chimaev missed weight for his originally-scheduled bout against Nate Diaz, the promotion shuffled matchups and ended up with Chimaev vs. Holland in the co-feature.

Chimaev dominated and finished the fight in the first round by D’arce choke submission. Regardless of the outcome, Holland is ready to move on and step into the cage one more time to close out his 2022 campaign, preferably against Rodriguez, or a new opponent in former title challenger Stephen Thompson.

“I lost an amazing grappling match last night – I mean fight, my bad,” Holland said in an Instagram video. “Chimaev is one hell of an athlete. I’m still gonna be talking sh*t, because you know who I am.”

“Hate ending the year like this,” Holland continued. “So, would love to go in there against a striker. I don’t know if I’m still deserving of a ‘Wonderboy’ fight, but would love a ‘Wonderboy’ fight. If not a ‘Wonderboy’ fight, ‘D-Rod,’ we were all the way on task to getting it done. We had to switch it up to save the card. So, maybe we can get something nice and get it going, and collect another check before the end of the year. My guy.”

Holland entered UFC 279 on the heels of back-to-back wins. He defeated Alex Oliveira at UFC 272, and followed up with a second-round D’arce choke over Tim Means at UFC on ESPN 37.

If he gets his wish, Holland will enter his fourth fight in a calendar year, second to his 2020 run which saw him compete five times.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Means
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Alex Oliveira
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
UFC
Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Andreas Michael Says Khamzat Chimaev Has Been Having Trouble Weight Ever Since His Battle With COVID-19

There may be a reason why Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to make welterweight. Only two years ago, the UFC’s newest star, Chimaev made weight twice in less than ten days. In his UFC debut, Chimaev fought John Phillips at middleweight, and then ten days later, he dropped to welterweight successfully and fought Rhys McKee. Fast forward to UFC 279, and Chimaev missed weight by eight pounds. ‘Borz’ also struggled to make weight at UFC 267 last year.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Li Jingliang Explains What Happened During UFC 279 Fight Week Through His Eyes

Li Jingliang reacts to the crazy fight week leading up to UFC 279. In the leadup to maybe the biggest fight of Li Jingliang’s career, chaos ensued. UFC 279 Jingliang had agreed to step into a short-notice fight against former lightweight interim title holder Tony Ferguson. After the booking, Jingliang was publically raving about how excited he was for this fight and how much he respected Ferguson. Unfortunately, he was not able to fight Ferguson after all. Due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight, a series of dominos began to fall and three fights on the card were all mixed up. Ferguson went to fight Nate Diaz and Jingliang was matched with Daniel Rodriguez, a middleweight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada

Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Stuck in a logjam within the Ultimate Fighting Championship division’s middle tier, Andre Fili and Bill Algeo hope to soon gain some separation from one another at 145 pounds. The north-of-30 veterans will square off in a UFC Fight Night 210 showcase on Saturday at the UFC Apex in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong

UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy