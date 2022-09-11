Read full article on original website
Missourians To Vote On Cannabis Legalization, Bill To Allow Independent Growers To Sell Cannabis Directly To Patients In PA, Flowhub Cuts Workforce
Missourians To Vote On Rec Cannabis Legalization After All. Missourians will have a chance to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana this fall, after the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals decided on Monday that the lower court was correct to rule that the process of petition certification was valid, reported Marijuana Moment. The petiotion was certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month.
EXCLUSIVE: How To Conquer The Midwest? 4Front, Pharmacann & Marimed Execs Discuss At Benzinga Cannabis Conference
Jon Levine, president of Marimed Inc., Brett Novey, CEO of Pharmacann and Andrew Thut, CIO of 4Front Ventures, operators in the Midwest and across the country, joined Barbara Webb, partner of MGO, and Steve Miles, CEO of Sharp Capital Advisors in a panel at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago to discuss strategies for growing in the emergent state markets of the midwest.
Not In My Back Yard? New Study Points To Why Municipalities Choose To Ban Or Allow Cannabis Sales In NJ
While adult-use cannabis was legalized in New Jersey, municipalities can still decide whether to veto or allow cannabis sales. A new study conducted by Rutgers University and found that the municipalities in New Jersey that are most likely to allow cannabis-related businesses in their jurisdictions are also those with:. Larger...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
