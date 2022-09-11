ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man at center of Eliza Fletcher kidnapping & murder indicted in 2021 rape case

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher on Sept. 2 was indicted over the weekend on aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened last year.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, was charged earlier this month with a host of charges including first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping but, according to court documents, was indicted on aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for a separate incident.

According to court documents obtained by FOX13, Henderson allegedly “unlawfully and intentionally, or recklessly” had sex with a woman “by use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon or an article used or fashioned in a manner to lead the victim to believe it to be a weapon.”

The incident allegedly happened on Sept. 21 of 2021.

FOX13 found that Henderson was not developed as a suspect in this case until the DNA from the Eliza Fletcher case was tested.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokesperson, on Sept. 4, during the active investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, TBI was made aware by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) of a sexual assault kit (SAK) submission that might be linked to an unrelated open MPD investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in September of 2021 where Henderson may have been a suspect.

MPD submitted the SAK on September 23, 2021, and the evidence was put into the queue of unknown assailant kits, as no request was made for TBI analysis to be expedited, and no suspect information or DNA standard was included in the submission, TBI said.

FOX13 asked TBI and MPD if DNA requested were asked to be expedited in both the rape case and Eliza Fletcher case.

According to officials, TBI accepts rush DNA cases when requested by a local investigative agency, which is what was done in the recent Eliza Fletcher case.

The weekend of Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder, TBI identified Henderson as the suspect less than 18 hours after receiving key evidence, which was critical in his subsequent apprehension.

According to TBI, they rarely know the facts of each case when processing evidence, so TBI relies on the law enforcement who are submitting the evidence to identify cases that would benefit their investigation from a rush analysis.

Officials said that during normal casework, a forensic scientist had pulled the Sept. 21 rape case SAK submitted by MPD from evidence storage, along with 19 other kits designated for analysis, on June 24, 2022, and completed an initial report of the results on Aug. 29.

Once this occurred, a scientist entered the results of an unknown DNA profile of a man into Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which returned a match on Sept. 5 for Henderson in connection to the September 2021 assault, after which TBI reported the finding to Memphis Police, TBI said.

FOX13 asked TBI if Henderson’s DNA should have already been in the system due to the fact he was already a convicted felon, but that question was not answered.

According to the TBI spokesperson, in 2021, law enforcement agencies in Shelby County submitted 316 sexual assault requests to the TBI Crime Laboratory, which was the most for any of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Knox County ranked second with 168 requests.

The Jackson Crime Lab’s average turnaround times for SAKs ranged from about 33 weeks to 49 weeks between September 2021 and August 2022.

During normal casework, a forensic scientist pulled this SAK submitted by MPD from evidence storage, along with 19 other kits designated for analysis, on June 24, 2022, and completed an initial report of the results on August 29th.

A statement from TBI said:

The length of time to work these cases is attributed to the workload of the four scientists assigned to this unit. These forensic scientists work every biological evidence submission, ranging from homicides to SAKs, to robberies, assaults, and break-ins. In 2021, that included 602 evidence submissions. These scientists are also responsible for responding to crime scenes when necessary and testifying in every court hearing and trial associated with their casework.

We certainly recognize the profound challenges related to the volume of SAKs requiring this in-depth analysis and implemented an effort, from June through September, to focus our limited resources in this area, to reduce turnaround times by assigning scientists to prioritize these cases.

More broadly, TBI has been working, in recent years, to vastly increase the capacity for Forensic Biology analysis in the state, and the Governor and Tennessee General Assembly have approved substantial investments to add personnel to our crime laboratories. We are in the process of hiring three additional scientists and a technician to work Forensic Biology cases in our Jackson Crime Laboratory, as part of our ongoing effort to improve turnaround times. As directed by legislation from the General Assembly, we’ve also launched a robust tracking system, for survivors to have more frequent updates about the status of their kit, as it works its way through our laboratory system.

We are committed to improving the process for all stakeholders, especially victims and survivors, with an understanding of the profound public interest in this type of evidence and the cases they often represent.

Donnie Morrow
3d ago

Need to start suing the government and personal people that let these criminals out to do these things over and over again.

