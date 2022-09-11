Remembrance ceremonies held on 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. The recipient of the award this year was the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band. Founded in 1910, the band is the oldest continuous pipe band in the country. The band has continued...
9/11 memorial mass celebrated in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members attended a memorial mass Sunday night to honor the victims of 9/11. It was held at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus church. The ceremony began at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Annual Sons of Erin 9/11 ceremony remembers the lives of three Westfield residents
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield residents came together Sunday to remember the victims of the September 11th attacks. The Caledonian Pipe Band leading Sunday’s ceremony at the “Sons of Erin” to remember Westfields own Tara Shea Cramer, Brian Murphy, and Danny Trant who died in the attacks 21 years ago.
Tuesday night news update
In this update, Holyoke Police are speaking out in response to comments made by a city councilor at a meeting earlier this month, a major redistricting in Holyoke is underway which will impact the elementary and middle schools, and Queen Elizabeth II is returning home to London. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car show was held in Feeding Hills for a good cause Sunday. The annual event helps to raise money for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Event organizers told Western Mass News why raising money for the Veterans is so important. “The Soldiers’ Home definitely needs...
Springfield Thunderbirds staff preparing from upcoming season
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 2 hours ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, police responded to Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat, one man is behind bars as police investigate reports of animal cruelty in Holyoke, and rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Holyoke Police discuss pros to implementing ShotSpotter technology
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Controversy surrounding a gunshot detection system has been playing out in Holyoke. Some city leaders have said that they do not believe it is the right move for their community. The pitch to bring ShotSpotter technology to the city of Holyoke came during a city council...
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
Town by Town: Welcoming America, cancer golf tournament, and mural festival. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and Springfield. Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Holyoke City Council meeting turned tense on September 1st...
Town by Town: Welcoming America, cancer golf tournament, and mural festival
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Scantic Valley YMCA in Wilbraham is joining Welcoming America to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities. Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Run Billy Run 5K names Cocchi, Gulluni as honorary race starters
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund Board of Directors announces that Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will serve as honorary race starters at the Run Billy Run 2022 5K. This 5K road race and 1-mile walk takes place on Saturday, October...
Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
Come see Western Mass News at The Big E!
(WGGB/WSHM) - The end-of-summer party is back - The Big E - and Western Mass News will be there. Come see us, just off the Avenue of the States, across from the information booth. Say hello, pick up some free stuff, and you could even make the news!. Copyright 2022....
Deadly motorcycle crash on Page Blvd in Springfield
A motorcycle operator died after crashing on Page Blvd in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Suspicious death in South Hadley ruled a homicide
A suspicious death in South Hadley Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
Police: Man asking for change pulls knife on woman in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in Springfield Tuesday.
Easthampton man presented with Civilian Bravery award for saving neighbor from fire
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton man is being honored in Boston Sunday after he saved his wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire back in May. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery in a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
