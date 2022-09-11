ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Remembrance ceremonies held on 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton man is being honored in Boston Sunday after he saved his wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire back in May. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery in a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
EASTHAMPTON, MA

