Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors' Steph Curry says government rebuffed offer to help gain Brittney Griner's release
Everyone knows Steph Curry is hard to stop on the court. He also knows his voice can't be stopped regarding social and legal justice, including Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia. Curry, in a Rolling Stone October...
Warriors star Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson’s NBA 2K23 rating controversy by Ronnie 2K
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting. Ronnie 2K has now responded to...
Stephen Curry details how close Warriors came to Kevin Durant trade
Stephen Curry candidly discussed the possibility of the Golden State Warriors trading for Kevin Durant. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen Curry was asked if the Golden State Warriors considered trading for Kevin Durant this offseason. He offered a surprising response. “Hell, yeah!” Curry said. “There was a...
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Celtics expected to sign Jake Layman, Justin Jackson
The Celtics intend to sign free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp contract, a source tells Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. The report has since been confirmed by Souichi Terada and Brian Robb of MassLive.com. A second-round pick in 2017, Layman has appeared in 243 regular season games...
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This Summer
The Golden State Warriors of 2018 are considered one of the great teams of all-time and were nearly unstoppable thanks to one of the deadliest all-time pairings of eventual Hall of Famers, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. The dazzling combination of former MVPs who also are amongst the moth lethal offensive players ever to play the game gave the team a one-two punch unlike any in modern history. In the three seasons they played together from 2017 to 2019, the team coasted to two championships and would have likely won a third had Durant not suffered a devastating ruptured Achilles injury.
Steph Curry welcomed idea of Kevin Durant trade to Warriors: 'I was never hesitant'
Kevin Durant trade rumors engulfed the NBA offseason as the Brooklyn Nets superstar’s request sent shockwaves through the league before eventually coming to an end. The possibility of Durant being traded back to the Golden State Warriors after leaving the team to join the Nets was a rumor floated into the NBA-sphere over the summer. Stephen Curry would have definitely enjoyed Durant coming back to the team.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steph Curry on Kevin Durant: "I love that dude"
Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry said, "Hell, yeah," he would have played with Durant again, Rolling Stone reports. State of play: In June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, the Nets were in talks with the Warriors about a potential trade, but the deal didn't go through.
NBC Sports
Steph Curry's take on Durant-to-Celtics speculation proved wise
If you believe the Boston Celtics were better off not trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, you're on the same page as Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star watched along with the rest of us as his former teammate requested a trade from the Nets and spent nearly two months trying to get out of Brooklyn before agreeing to stay with the team in late August.
Curry Reveals Warriors Considered Kevin Durant Reunion
In an interview set to publish Monday, Warriors guard Steph Curry says the franchise was interested in a reunion with Durant.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
NFL・
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Steph in 2022-23 season
In the last year, Steph Curry has become the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter, along with being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, winning All-Star Game MVP, Western Conference finals MVP, Finals MVP and his fourth championship with the Warriors. And that was all before an offseason where he...
NBC Sports
What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
NBC Sports
Curry 'not afraid of failure' after impactful youth hoops moment
Failure is just as important as success in professional sports, and Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been the epitome of just that during his rise to NBA glory. It all started at an early age in Charlotte, North Carolina, when Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell, taught him that it was OK to fail and, more importantly, how to respond when you do.
Comments / 0