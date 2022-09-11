The Golden State Warriors of 2018 are considered one of the great teams of all-time and were nearly unstoppable thanks to one of the deadliest all-time pairings of eventual Hall of Famers, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. The dazzling combination of former MVPs who also are amongst the moth lethal offensive players ever to play the game gave the team a one-two punch unlike any in modern history. In the three seasons they played together from 2017 to 2019, the team coasted to two championships and would have likely won a third had Durant not suffered a devastating ruptured Achilles injury.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO