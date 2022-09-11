Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police make arrest in deadly north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made an arrest in a north Tulsa shooting that left one man dead. Police say they responded to a home near Admiral and 73rd East Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting call. They arrived to find 30-year-old...
KTUL
TPD arrests man who shot at car with a woman and baby inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a domestic dispute ended in the man shooting at a car with a woman and her baby inside. About five or six shots were fired outside of the Cedar Lane Apartments at 15th and Sheridan. Police said luckily no one was hit.
KTUL
Tulsa man, 80, dies after wreck with semi in Ellis County, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 80-year-old Tulsa man died Friday after getting into a wreck with a semi truck, OHP said. Around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South County Road 191 and East County Road 59, William H. Braudrick of Tulsa was pinned in his vehicle by the semi.
KTUL
Two arrested after high speed pursuit in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after they led officers on a high speed chase in north Tulsa. Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m., an officer tried stopping an SUV for running a red light near Admiral and Sheridan, but the vehicle sped off and began a pursuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
TFD asks for help identifying man who started dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a dumpster fire. TFD said they received footage of a man starting the fire at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 12 near 11th and Memorial. The person may be homeless...
KTUL
Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly vandalized Ike's Chili
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke out the window's at Ike's Chili in late August. On Aug. 26 a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking out the window at Ike's Chili in midtown Tulsa. Detectives say that man has...
KTUL
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Marking six years since deadly shooting of Terence Crutcher
TULSA, Okla. — The Crutcher family marked the six-year anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death with a moment of silence. Terence Crutcher was 40 when a now-former Tulsa Police officer shot him. Police said he was unarmed, and video showed his hands were up. A toxicology report shows PCP was...
KTUL
Tulsa police search for weekly most wanted murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is searching for Quentin Lamar Caldwell III who is wanted for murder. On August 9, police say Farron Cooper was shot near 4800 north Frankfort and later died at the hospital. Witnesses identified Caldwell, who also goes by "Q", as the suspect...
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
KTUL
Owasso police seeking help identifying fraudulent purchase suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people pictured. They are associated with an alleged fraudulent purchase of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case 2022-2001.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Sand Springs remembers crash victims at Friday's football game
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs remembered the three students killed and two others recovering from a terrible car crash before Friday night's football game. Police identified the victims as Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver. Police said. “Well I came down here because I know that one...
KTUL
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
KTUL
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
KTUL
Man dies 5 days after sustaining injuries in Payne County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — David Catlett, 78, of Stillwater passed away on September 14, just five days following a crash that caused him injuries. On September 9, Catlett was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan southbound on US-177 and was preparing to turn left onto 44th street. He was struck...
KTUL
TPD arrests seven in alleged drug ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills. "A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court alleged that...
KTUL
LIST: 918 Day events in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is preparing to host it's fifth annual "918 Day", and the theme this year is celebrating Tulsa's police officers and firefighters. “918 Day is about celebrating what makes our city a special place. The City of Tulsa has some of the best public servants in America,” Mayor Bynum said. “This year’s 918 Day offers a great opportunity to show our gratitude for those who risk their lives every day to keep Tulsans safe.”
KTUL
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
Comments / 0