TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is preparing to host it's fifth annual "918 Day", and the theme this year is celebrating Tulsa's police officers and firefighters. “918 Day is about celebrating what makes our city a special place. The City of Tulsa has some of the best public servants in America,” Mayor Bynum said. “This year’s 918 Day offers a great opportunity to show our gratitude for those who risk their lives every day to keep Tulsans safe.”

1 DAY AGO