WATCH: Logan Loya Talks Kyle Philips, Returning Punts for UCLA
With Philips now suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, many have pegged Loya as one of his successors in Westwood.
Huard Leapfrogged Morris for More Snaps And Here's Why
UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said it was by design.
Will home turf be the difference in BYU-Oregon matchup — or will turnovers doom the Ducks?
BYU Cougars gained momentum with win over defending Big 12 champ Baylor Bears, now head into Pac-12 territory where a hostile Oregon crowd and talented Ducks team await them.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
Fresno State QB Jake Haener excited for shot at USC
Fresno State star quarterback Jake Haener, head coach Jeff Tedford preview the Bulldogs' game at No. 7 USC.
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon's Top 25 matchup vs BYU
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his thoughts on the Ducks' performance against Eastern Washington, the team's injury status at multiple positions, the play of Oregon's quarterbacks, and the team's massive Top 25 showdown against visiting BYU this weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your...
Herm Edwards on doing what it takes to win
Arizona State's Head Coach Herm Edwards talks about changing certain game plans against opponents in order to do everything they can to win the game.
Video: Monday ASU two-minute drill
In this edition of the Sun Devil Source two-minute drill, Chris Karpman and Sammy Miller discuss pressing topics garnering attention following Arizona State's win over Northern Arizona, and before the team takes the trip to Stillwater for a tough test at Oklahoma State. Discussed in this segment:. — ASU's struggles...
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Montana State's Defense
The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
Elite EDGE Elijah Rushing discusses Notre Dame interest: ‘I feel the love from them’
On Sept. 1 — the first day college coaches were allowed to directly contact class of 2024 prospects — dozens of programs must have contacted Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic’s Elijah Rushing. This surely would have included Michigan State and Notre Dame.
