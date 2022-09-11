Read full article on original website
Related
Second Annual Back to the Boulevard celebration | What You Need To Know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. The day's activities kicks-off at Noon with a special parade featuring Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra as...
Mosquito Fire sees active growth as wind clears out some smoke | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say it's an "all hands on deck operation" after some of the smoke cleared Tuesday and caused the Mosquito Fire to become more active. Officials are urging residents still in evacuation zones across Placer and El Dorado County to leave their homes...
Why is the fast lane labeled #1 on highways? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question comes from Erin Yee on Facebook: "Why is the slow lane on our highways the higher number? Fast lane is labeled #1." All U.S. Highways have the fast lane (the left lane) marked number one, followed by the next lane to the right as #2, and so on. The slowest lane will have the highest number.
KCRA.com
Man hospitalized after being struck by Sac RT bus in North Highlands, Sac Metro Fire says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was struck and had to be pulled from under a bus in North Highlands on Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The incident happened near Orange Grove Avenue in North Highlands. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caltrans and CHP issue tickets during “Maximum Enforcement” in construction zone along I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be holding a “Maximum Enforcement” period along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16. Since the “Maximum Enforcement Period” started on Monday, the CHP has issued 39 tickets for drivers going over the […]
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!
Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a motor vehicle collision was reported early Monday morning in Old North Sacramento. The officials stated that a speeding vehicle hit a [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp
STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
Firefighters rush to save Foresthill from Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Smoke and charred tree trunks tell the story of the furious fight crews waged to save homes in Foresthill from the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has burned more than 50,000 acres. While the fire is now at 25% containment, it jumped the river below Todd Valley before burning toward the Foresthill area Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito Fire: 'All hands on deck' to protect Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. All hands were on deck after the Mosquito Fire kicked up Tuesday afternoon. Flames ventured dangerously close to the town of Foresthill. The fire burned near a high school and destroyed cars and a different structure along Foresthill Road.
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured Bicycle Accident near Bridgeway Island Elementary School [West Sacramento, CA]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA (September 12, 2022) – Tuesday morning, a bicycle accident near Bridgeway Island Elementary School left a child injured. The collision occurred at around 7:40 a.m., near Half Moon Bay Circle near the elementary school. According to the West Sacramento Fire Department, a boy was riding his...
Stretch of Highway 99 HOV lane in Sacramento to be under ‘maximum enforcement’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans have partnered together to launch a “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99 to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove, according to Caltrans. According to a news release from Caltrans, this campaign will begin on Sept. 19 […]
KCRA.com
'A foul smell': About 300 fish found dead at North Natomas Regional Park. Officials don't know why
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's Department of Utilities says about 300 fish have died at North Natomas Regional Park. The department received a report about the dead fish on Monday. A majority of the fish are carp. The fish are located in what people who frequent the...
Person taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands on Wednesday. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews responded to a person who was hit by a bus on Orange Grove Avenue. The person was removed from under the bus and taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition or the events that let up to the crash.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove
Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Tradition beats heat: Stockton Greek Festival celebrates 63rd year dishing up food and fun
Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church welcomed visitors from around Stockton and the Bay Area over the weekend for its 63rd annual Greek Festival. The church has been celebrating and promoting Greek customs and traditions since 1959. According to festival chairman Tom Chiarchianis, Stockton’s Greek Festival was the second one...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0