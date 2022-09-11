ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Why is the fast lane labeled #1 on highways? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question comes from Erin Yee on Facebook: "Why is the slow lane on our highways the higher number? Fast lane is labeled #1." All U.S. Highways have the fast lane (the left lane) marked number one, followed by the next lane to the right as #2, and so on. The slowest lane will have the highest number.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
West Sacramento, CA
Government
West Sacramento, CA
Traffic
City
West Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
michael w clark

Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!

Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#The Tower#Sutter Health Park#Construction Maintenance
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp

STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Firefighters rush to save Foresthill from Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Smoke and charred tree trunks tell the story of the furious fight crews waged to save homes in Foresthill from the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has burned more than 50,000 acres. While the fire is now at 25% containment, it jumped the river below Todd Valley before burning toward the Foresthill area Tuesday.
FORESTHILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: 'All hands on deck' to protect Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. All hands were on deck after the Mosquito Fire kicked up Tuesday afternoon. Flames ventured dangerously close to the town of Foresthill. The fire burned near a high school and destroyed cars and a different structure along Foresthill Road.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Person taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands on Wednesday. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews responded to a person who was hit by a bus on Orange Grove Avenue. The person was removed from under the bus and taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition or the events that let up to the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove

Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy