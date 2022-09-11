Read full article on original website
Related
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
nbc15.com
Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17
The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 20...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Idea Fest returns to...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools are assuring families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat. An email to students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!. The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022. The 2022 Green County Cheese Days...
nbc15.com
Back to school with Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Call it animal studies, a mix of recess with a twist, there are endless educational opportunities walking your area zoo. At Henry Vilas Zoo, their education staff is offering up-close and behind-the-scenes interactions with animals in their 30 minute Critter Connections presentations. They invite groups including school,...
nbc15.com
Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule. The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
It’s ok to admit Wisconsin’s football program is backsliding
The year is 2018. The Wisconsin Badgers have just finished off their best season in school history going 13-1 and winning the Orange Bowl over the Miami Hurricanes. You, like many others, are very happy with the direction Wisconsin has taken and feels like this could be the beginning of a very special era of Wisconsin football. It’s year three under Paul Chryst and it feels like the Badgers are THIS CLOSE to being a program that can consistently compete at the highest level. I mean, did you see that Big Ten Title game? The refs blew that pass interference call on Danny Davis!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
nbc15.com
Circus World elephants to retire after summer of 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Circus World announced Tuesday that its elephants will be retiring from performing under the big top after the summer of 2023. It will be the last season that spectators are able to see the elephants perform there. Circus World stated that the time until the elephants...
Wisconsin City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students. US News and World Report ranked Beloit College at #11 in “First-Year Experience.” The college matches students with faculty advisors and connects them to campus life long before their arrival at the school. Select first-year students in certain field are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
nbc15.com
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
nbc15.com
Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County. Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers meets with educators on teacher recruitment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As teacher shortages remain an ongoing issue, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Mazomanie to hear from educators. Evers joined other state leaders in visiting the Wisconsin Heights School District to hear updates from GROW scholarship winners. The program was designed to identify students in rural districts who want to be teachers one day and mentor them before they graduate.
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Comments / 0