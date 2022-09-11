ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
