One dead after Temple Hills shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
fox5dc.com
Families struggle with school bus delays in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. They say the issue is causing a headache for families just trying to get their students to school on time. At a bus stop located on 72nd Avenue in Hyattsville, kids have had to...
WUSA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
Overturned tractor trailer blocks I-95 service road in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor trailer caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning on the I-95 NB service road in Prince George's County. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled a load of sheet rock and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Murder Suspect At Large In Prince George's County After Fatal Shooting, Police Say
A shooting suspect is on the loose after a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, police said. Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills where there was a reported shooting in the area.
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
NBC Washington
Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim
A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
fox5dc.com
Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.
fox5dc.com
Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95. The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials...
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
La Plata man killed in early Monday morning motorcycle crash
(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area. According to a […]
