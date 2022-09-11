Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita

WICHITA ( KSNT ) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday.

Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right lane when the Conner’s vehicle approached at highway speeds.

Conner applied the brakes but did not not stop in time due to a wet roadway and rainfall, according to KHP. The car then struck the semi.

Conner was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old semi driver had no apparent injuries.

