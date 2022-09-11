Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita
WICHITA ( KSNT ) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday.Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull
Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right lane when the Conner’s vehicle approached at highway speeds.
Conner applied the brakes but did not not stop in time due to a wet roadway and rainfall, according to KHP. The car then struck the semi.Police: Dog shot after charging officer
Conner was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old semi driver had no apparent injuries.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 1