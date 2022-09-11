ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppQII_0hr6w10K00

A huge Northern California wildfire was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes across two counties, but firefighters were making some progress against the flames thanks to cooler weather, authorities said Sunday.

The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168 square kilometers), with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Cooler temperatures and higher humidity assisted with moderating some fire activity,” but higher winds allowed the flames to push to the north and northeast, according to a Cal Fire incident report Sunday.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.

In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat last week.

The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 45% contained Sunday. The fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two people died while fleeing flames last Monday.

The southern part of the state welcomed the cooler weekend weather as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to blistering temperatures that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

Thunderstorms could linger in mountainous areas of greater Los Angeles on Sunday. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico last week it quickly was downgraded and weakened further until it largely disappeared, forecasters said.

The Mosquito Fire has covered a large portion of the Northern Sierra region with smoke. California health officials urged people in affected areas to stay indoors where possible. Organizers of the Tour de Tahoe canceled the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away. Last year’s ride was canceled because of smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

And the rest of the West hasn’t been immune. As of Saturday, there were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1,051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Government
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Pacific Gas Electric#Pacific Coast#El Dorado#The Mosquito Fire#Foresthill#Georgetown
goldcountrymedia.com

Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground

Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy