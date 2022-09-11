CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday. Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Castro said through an interpreter. “It’s what we’ve worked for. We’ve been working diligently, and we’re communicating. It’s good to see results.” It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO