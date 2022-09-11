Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions restructure contract with Michael Brockers
According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions have restructured the contract of DT Michael Brockers. Yates is reporting that the Lions have converted $4 million of Brockers’ salary into a bonus of $2 million. By restructuring this contract, the Lions have added $2 million in cap...
Castro homers as Pirates beat Reds 10-4 for 4-game sweep
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday. Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Castro said through an interpreter. “It’s what we’ve worked for. We’ve been working diligently, and we’re communicating. It’s good to see results.” It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991.
Arizona Coyotes' ticket prices for single-game tickets spike at ASU's Mullett Arena
Want to go to an Arizona Coyotes game this season? It's going to cost you more than you might be accustomed to paying. Due to the smaller capacity at the...
