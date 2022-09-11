ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rams reportedly considered signing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup option

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Garoppolo eventually agreed to a restructured deal with the 49ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNZpR_0hr6uO9M00
Jimmy Garoppolo practicing with the 49ers in September. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Though Jimmy Garoppolo ended up staying in San Francisco, a recent report indicated that a division rival was “lurking” had the 49ers been unable to agree to a restructured contract with the former Patriots quarterback.

Garoppolo, 30, ultimately opted to remain with the 49ers on a new one-year deal worth up to $16 million.

But according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams were interested in potentially adding Garoppolo as a backup for starter Matthew Stafford.

As Schefter noted, the Rams and Garoppolo “had the makings of a deal” had he been cut by the 49ers. San Francisco, per the report, were unaware of the possible deal with the team’s NFC West counterpart.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Patriots#American Football#Espn
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Mac Jones says Kendrick Bourne needs to ‘control what he can control’

"I know exactly where he’s going to be." Patriots quarterback Mac Jones targeted Kendrick Bourne 70 times last season, connecting on 55 receptions, 800 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Jones might be excused, then, if he was one of the unnamed Patriots players who reportedly want Bourne to get...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy