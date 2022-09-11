ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman’s penalty trial: Uproar in court as defense rests without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Nikolas Cruz defense rests, judge to lawyers: 'You've been insulting me the entire trial'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — There were unexpected twists rather than testimony in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial, Wednesday morning. The defense rested its case and an angry Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer complained, "They're not going to have a witness ready. We have another day wasted. I, I honestly have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It's unbelievable."
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 53: Contrast in testimony; judge exasperated with lawyers

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 53 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Virginia State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul...
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Alcohol abuse and poor prenatal care hurt Cruz in the womb, doctor says

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this week to hear the Parkland shooter's defense in favor of life in prison. Two expert witnesses testified Tuesday that Nikolas Cruz suffered severe brain damage as a result of his biological mother's alcohol abuse, echoing a slew of others called to testify before them. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade

No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
WEST PARK, FL
Stoneman Douglas
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody

A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies last week and now the family is looking for answers. “Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended

A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward School Board announces changes to district in response to grand jury report

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board announced several changes that it will implement in the district following findings from a grand jury report. Officials made the announcement at the same school board meeting on Tuesday that welcomed four new members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

New Captain Named in Parkland

Parkland is getting a new top cop. Michele McCardle will be promoted to captain and executive officer of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District on Sept. 24, the agency said Tuesday. McCardle is currently the executive officer of BSO’s Weston District, where she took the reins in Aug. 2020....
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL

