Read full article on original website
Related
Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Princess Beatrice given important new role after death of the Queen
PRINCESS Beatrice has been given an important new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is now a Counsellor of State - meaning she can step in for King Charles when needed. Before Her Majesty's passing, Charles, William, Harry...
Prince Philip was royalty before he married Queen Elizabeth. In fact, they were distant cousins.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She and Prince Philip, her late husband, were third cousins through Queen Victoria.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. Her coffin is being moved to Edinburgh before moving again to her final resting place in London. Hello! Magazine reported that the wreath on top of her coffin contains a nod to Prince Philip.
Princess Beatrice’s husband ‘brokenhearted’ over Queen Elizabeth’s death
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is heartbroken over the death of his grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth . The day after Her Majesty’s passing, Princess Beatrice ’s husband shared a moving tribute to the late monarch on Instagram. Alongside photos of the Queen, Edo wrote, “Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours.” ...
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will live with Prince Andrew and Fergie
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will have a new home with the Duke and Duchess of York. The late monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96, leaves behind four dogs, including two corgis, one dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel called Lissy. Queen Elizabeth is believed...
Prince Andrew Will ‘Disappear’ Again After Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Royal Source Says
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The extraordinary sight of Prince Andrew walking down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile behind the queen’s coffin Monday, as if he hadn’t recently paid millions of dollars to settle a sex assault case, was hard to take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.The Queen died on Thursday in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, leaving behind two dogs.A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah will take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. Both dogs were gifted to the late monarch by the prince.The Queen was famously a big fan of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, a...
Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval
As the royal family prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, several sources confirm that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at her final vigil, although Prince Andrew has been given approval to wear his. Omid Scobie, a royal journalist, reported that Prince Andrew...
A look at Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of corgis
Queen Elizabeth's death sparked an outpouring of photographs and drawings of her and her four-legged companions throughout the years.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
Princess Anne follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as crowds applaud on journey to London
Princess Anne followed behind the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was removed from St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of the journey back to Buckingham Palace. Crowds in Edinburgh cheered as a number of vehicles formed a convoy behind the late monarch’s coffin. Members of the public queued...
epicstream.com
All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin In Scotland
Paying her respects. Princess Anne dipped down in a curtsy as she greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday, September 11. The Princess Royal, 72, was at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh Scotland. The official royal residence in Scotland will house her mother's remains until a procession brings the late monarch to St Giles […]
Somber Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Separated During Car Ride to Queen Elizabeth’s Lying in State Service
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were separated during a car ride to Queen Elizabeth's lying in state service at Westminster Hall.
Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at most ceremonial events during period of mourning for Queen
Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at most ceremonial events during the period of mourning for the Queen. Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. These are the Service of Thanksgiving at...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth's Place of Death: The History of Balmoral and Connection to Princess Diana
Queen Elizabeth's place of death has a storied history. The monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, the British royal family's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was 96. The holiday home has been in the royal family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. Four...
Comments / 0