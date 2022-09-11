ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CNN

Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.The Queen died on Thursday in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, leaving behind two dogs.A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah will take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. Both dogs were gifted to the late monarch by the prince.The Queen was famously a big fan of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, a...
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin In Scotland

Paying her respects. Princess Anne dipped down in a curtsy as she greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday, September 11. The Princess Royal, 72, was at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh Scotland. The official royal residence in Scotland will house her mother's remains until a procession brings the late monarch to St Giles […]
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES

