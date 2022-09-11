The grad student scored a season-high six goals in USC’s overtime win over Long Beach State. Current photo via USC Athletics. After a dramatic victory in its home opener last week, the USC men’s water polo team boasts the MPSF Newcomer of the Week in Massimo Di Martire. The Italian newcomer was the driving force in USC’s overtime win over Long Beach State, and he had a key hand in two more Trojan victories over the weekend to help his cause in claiming his first collegiate award from the MPSF.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO