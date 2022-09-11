Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
What Excites Herbie Behm Most About ASU’s Post Grad Group?
Behm will have his hands full this year not only with the college team but also with post-grads like Simone Manuel, Ryan Held, and Olivia Smoliga Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with ASU sprint coach, Herbie Behm. The...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel Breaks Silence, US Selections, & Practice Swims
We discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the legitimacy of practice swims Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the...
swimswam.com
Air Force Men’s Water Polo Goes 3-1 At Inland Empire Classic
The Falcons opened with a 15-10 win over Pomona-Pitzer on Day 2 and then dropped a one-goal game 11-10 to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Archive photo via Air Force Athletics. Air Force men’s water polo (7-3) split a pair of matches in day two action at the Inland Empire Classic, held at the Axelrod Aquatics Center on the Claremont Colleges campus in Claremont, Calif. The Falcons opened with a 15-10 win over Pomona-Pitzer and then dropped a one-goal game 11-10 to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
swimswam.com
Elizaveta Ryndych Remains on Rutgers Roster Despite RUSADA Suspension
When the news came out, Rutgers officials said they were reviewing the matter alongside the Big Ten, but they haven’t provided any updates since. Elizaveta Ryndych remains listed on the Rutgers women’s swimming and diving roster for the 2022-23 season despite currently serving a two-year suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Association (RUSADA).
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Kayla Gregory Sends Verbal to UC-Davis (2023)
California native Kayla Gregory has elected to stay in-state for the UC-Davis Aggies, beginning next fall in the 2023-2024 season
Yardbarker
Fresno State at No. 7 USC prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Trojans host dangerous Fresno State
Seventh-ranked USC returns home to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a nonconference game against Mountain West Conference favorite Fresno State. The Trojans (2-0) continued to dazzle offensively early into first-year head coach Lincoln Riley's tenure last week at Stanford -- at least, in the first half. USC scored...
swimswam.com
USC’s Massimo Di Martire Selected MPSF Men’s Water Polo Newcomer of the Week
The grad student scored a season-high six goals in USC’s overtime win over Long Beach State. Current photo via USC Athletics. After a dramatic victory in its home opener last week, the USC men’s water polo team boasts the MPSF Newcomer of the Week in Massimo Di Martire. The Italian newcomer was the driving force in USC’s overtime win over Long Beach State, and he had a key hand in two more Trojan victories over the weekend to help his cause in claiming his first collegiate award from the MPSF.
swimswam.com
Cal Poly Announces Monstrous 28-Member Recruiting Class For 2022-23
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly swimming and diving will soon welcome 28 new student-athletes to campus as part of its incoming recruiting class, the program announced Wednesday. “I’m so excited for the 2022-23 season and this outstanding incoming class joining the Mustang swimming and diving family,” Third-year...
swimswam.com
Elizaveta Ryndych Voluntarily Leaves Rutgers Swim Team Amid RUSADA Suspension
A Rutgers spokesperson told SwimSwam that Ryndych had voluntarily removed herself from the roster on Tuesday. Elizaveta Ryndych will not compete on the Rutgers women’s swimming and diving team this season after voluntarily removing herself from the roster. Ryndych is currently serving a two-year suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping...
swimswam.com
Rutgers Swimming & Diving Announce 14 Newcomers For 2022-23 Season
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers swimming and diving has announced the newest members of the roster welcoming 14 new Scarlet Knights to campus for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Rutgers adds nine freshmen and five transfers – including a trio of sophomores and a pair of graduate students – “To The Banks”.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official Ballot for the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards
Bobby Finke is in line for a lot of hardware at the 2022 Golden Goggles awards after breaking two American Records in Budapest in June. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The official nominations and details for the 2022 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards gala have been announced, and it’s...
USC vs. Stanford football: Oregon transfer Travis Dye calls 2022 Trojans 'best team I've ever been on'
The vaunted USC Trojans offense torched the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California, Saturday. Although an ugly fourth quarter from USC allowed Stanford to pile on points to make the final score 41-28, it was a dominant showing from a Trojans team that Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye believes is the best that he has ever played on — that list includes the 2019 Ducks ,who won the Rose Bowl Game by beating Wisconsin.
swimswam.com
Cal’s Max Casabella Named MPSF Water Polo Player of the Week
Casabella played an integral role in the Bears' three victories over top-15 opponents over the weekend, tallying 11 goals, seven assists and two steals. Current photo via Catharyn Hayne/klfcfotos. Courtesy: Cal Athletics. Cal sophomore Max Casabella has been named the MPSF Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
swimswam.com
Matt Bowe Talks New Look Cal Aquatics Mens/Womens Teams, Future for Armstrong
Bowe will be working primarily with the men, but on days where they have combined practices will be in charge of both genders on the shorter side of things. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with newly named Cal Associate...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: #4 Alabama Women Return All NCAA Scorers, Relay Legs
At the 2022 women's NCAA Championships, Bama finished fourth, marking the highest finish in program history. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and then some) from the 2022 NCAA Championships. Follow along with the College Swimming Preview Channel. Want to read even more? Check out the latest edition of the SwimSwam magazine.
swimswam.com
Marshall Joins Missouri Valley as Associate Member for Swimming & Diving
Marshall's new primary conference, the Sun Belt Conference, won't sponsor a women's swimming & diving championship until 2024. Archive photo via Marshall Athletics. The Marshall women’s swimming & diving team will join the Missouri Valley Conference next season as an affiliate member. That pushes the MVC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship field to 10 teams, making it one of the biggest conferences in the country.
USC Trojans still on top in updated FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings (Sept. 13)
For the second straight week, USC is No. 1 in the Pac-12. The Pac-12 FanNation publishers released their weekly football power rankings on Tuesday afternoon, and USC received five of the seven first-place votes. No. 2 Utah and No. 5 Washington State also received first-place votes. The Cougars ...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: Fifth-Years, New Additions Will Be Key For #5 NC State
Katharine Berkoff will once again be a driving force for the NC State women as they aim to move up from their fifth-place finish at the 2022 NCAAs. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and...
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Sydney Starnes Sends Verbal To Virginia Tech (2023)
Georgia native Sydney Starnes has announced her verbal commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies, beginning in the 2023-2024 season.
San Diego State unveils men's basketball out of conference schedule
San Diego State released its men’s basketball out of conference schedule on Tuesday, headlined by matchups with three schools that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. The regular season and home opener will be against Cal State Fullerton.
