penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Review Committee granted extension despite opposition
ROCKLAND — Despite frustrations from the new Rockland Police Chief and an opinion of opposition by one of the very members, the Rockland Police Review Committee has been granted an extension for another three months. As the one-year deadline approaches for the ad hoc committee, Rockland City Council voted...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Gleaners to give talk at next Food Council meeting
The Knox County Food Council (KCFC) is hosting a presentation by the Knox County Gleaners at the next KCFC monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. This virtual Zoom event is open to everyone and free of charge. Wikipedia tells us that “gleaning is the act of...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland invites participatory budgeting: Residents 12 and older may cast a ballot
ROCKLAND — The federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021 ultimately designated more than $756,737 in relief funds to the City of Rockland. Much of it has been used for city infrastructure and technology. Of that, however, the City Council agreed in December 2021 that $30,000 should be distributed according to citizenry wishes through a participatory budgeting method.
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Design a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit Workshop on Oct. 21
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m–4 p.m. ET at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills Workshop Offered September 23
Registration is open for an online professional development workshop, Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills, offered on September 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast and in partnership with the Maine Business School. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website. The UMaine Hutchinson Center is located at 80 Belmont Ave., Route 3, in Belfast, Maine.
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
penbaypilot.com
Saturday flu clinics offered through Pen Bay Medical Center
ROCKPORT — Three Pen Bay Medical Center practices will offer Saturday flu clinics for patients at the Beebe Health Center, located at 15 Anchor Drive in Rockport. Clinics will be held Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon, by appointment only. Participating...
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
wabi.tv
LePage talks state economy in Augusta, Mills/DEP respond
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Former Governor Paul LePage held a press conference in Augusta Monday afternoon on Maine’s economy. During the conference he said the Mills Administration is planning to issue an order that would put jobs at the Sappi Mill at risk and isn’t being honest with Mainers about it.
penbaypilot.com
Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch
ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
WMTW
New England colleges top list of best Liberal Arts schools in nation, report says
BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you're looking to get your education at some of the best Liberal Arts colleges in the nation, New England states have you covered. The 2022-2023 rankings by US News assessed 15,000 U.S. bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 qualifications, including graduation and retention ranks, social mobility, graduation rate performance and social mobility.
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill
The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
penbaypilot.com
Crystal Robinson supports our Constitution, wants to put Maine citizens first
I am writing to let Maine residents know some votes that “independent” State Representative Bill Pleuker from Warren has made. He is a nice enough person and I have no ill will against him. However, when I saw how he has voted and I was very disappointed and totally disagree with him. Here are a couple examples.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 1-7. Jeffrey J. Harvey, 61, of Jackson, probation violation in Thorndike July 4, 2018, 60 days in jail and probation partially revoked. Steven E. Pomerleau, 52, of Unity, criminal mischief in Troy Dec. 5, dismissed; domestic...
mainebiz.biz
Travis Mills Foundation opens its new health and wellness veterans retreat
The Travis Mills Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of New Health and Wellness at the World-Class Veterans retreat. The new 9,800-square-foot, $7 million facility will expand programming to 40 weeks per year. The Travis Mills Foundation Retreat is at 1002 Watson Pond Road in Rome.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Celebrating Life
I wept through most of a recent celebration of life for a woman I didn’t really know. Betty Beach’s family are members of United Christian Church, and as church congregations do, we helped organize the service honoring and remembering this woman most of us hadn’t known before the disease, which we all dread, took her.
wabi.tv
Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta. In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff. They say thanks to swift...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
