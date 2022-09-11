ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, ME

penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police Review Committee granted extension despite opposition

ROCKLAND — Despite frustrations from the new Rockland Police Chief and an opinion of opposition by one of the very members, the Rockland Police Review Committee has been granted an extension for another three months. As the one-year deadline approaches for the ad hoc committee, Rockland City Council voted...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Gleaners to give talk at next Food Council meeting

The Knox County Food Council (KCFC) is hosting a presentation by the Knox County Gleaners at the next KCFC monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. This virtual Zoom event is open to everyone and free of charge. Wikipedia tells us that “gleaning is the act of...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland invites participatory budgeting: Residents 12 and older may cast a ballot

ROCKLAND — The federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021 ultimately designated more than $756,737 in relief funds to the City of Rockland. Much of it has been used for city infrastructure and technology. Of that, however, the City Council agreed in December 2021 that $30,000 should be distributed according to citizenry wishes through a participatory budgeting method.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Learn How to Design a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit Workshop on Oct. 21

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m–4 p.m. ET at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills Workshop Offered September 23

Registration is open for an online professional development workshop, Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills, offered on September 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast and in partnership with the Maine Business School. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website. The UMaine Hutchinson Center is located at 80 Belmont Ave., Route 3, in Belfast, Maine.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Saturday flu clinics offered through Pen Bay Medical Center

ROCKPORT — Three Pen Bay Medical Center practices will offer Saturday flu clinics for patients at the Beebe Health Center, located at 15 Anchor Drive in Rockport. Clinics will be held Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon, by appointment only. Participating...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

LePage talks state economy in Augusta, Mills/DEP respond

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Former Governor Paul LePage held a press conference in Augusta Monday afternoon on Maine’s economy. During the conference he said the Mills Administration is planning to issue an order that would put jobs at the Sappi Mill at risk and isn’t being honest with Mainers about it.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch

ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

New England colleges top list of best Liberal Arts schools in nation, report says

BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you're looking to get your education at some of the best Liberal Arts colleges in the nation, New England states have you covered. The 2022-2023 rankings by US News assessed 15,000 U.S. bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 qualifications, including graduation and retention ranks, social mobility, graduation rate performance and social mobility.
BRUNSWICK, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill

The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson supports our Constitution, wants to put Maine citizens first

I am writing to let Maine residents know some votes that “independent” State Representative Bill Pleuker from Warren has made. He is a nice enough person and I have no ill will against him. However, when I saw how he has voted and I was very disappointed and totally disagree with him. Here are a couple examples.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 1-7. Jeffrey J. Harvey, 61, of Jackson, probation violation in Thorndike July 4, 2018, 60 days in jail and probation partially revoked. Steven E. Pomerleau, 52, of Unity, criminal mischief in Troy Dec. 5, dismissed; domestic...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Travis Mills Foundation opens its new health and wellness veterans retreat

The Travis Mills Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of New Health and Wellness at the World-Class Veterans retreat. The new 9,800-square-foot, $7 million facility will expand programming to 40 weeks per year. The Travis Mills Foundation Retreat is at 1002 Watson Pond Road in Rome.
ROME, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Celebrating Life

I wept through most of a recent celebration of life for a woman I didn’t really know. Betty Beach’s family are members of United Christian Church, and as church congregations do, we helped organize the service honoring and remembering this woman most of us hadn’t known before the disease, which we all dread, took her.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta. In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff. They say thanks to swift...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
KNOX COUNTY, ME

