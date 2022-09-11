ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
SFGate

Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
Anaheim, CA
Business
disneytips.com

Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!

The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Opening Date Announced For Iconic Disney Attraction After Two Month Closure

One of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks just released its reopening date. A few months ago, Disneyland’s official website announced that Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in Fantasyland, would be closing. Disney suggested that fans of the Swiss Alps-inspired experience should periodically check the website for updates. One of...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Favreau
Scary Mommy

All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo

Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo

During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations

We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#D23 Expo#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Theme Parks#Travel Destinations#Californa#Genie#Lightning Lane
disneydining.com

All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!

We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
disneydining.com

Disney Reveals EVEN MORE on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!

Next year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride will take the place of the iconic Splash Mountain. The ride will close down at both Resorts soon and will reopen in 2024. Disney Parks Chairman...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you like to start your day off with a side of Disney magic, Starbucks locations inside Walt Disney World have a new tumbler available. Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $27.99. The tumbler is clear...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy