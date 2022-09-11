Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California.
disneytips.com
Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!
The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Opening Date Announced For Iconic Disney Attraction After Two Month Closure
One of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks just released its reopening date. A few months ago, Disneyland’s official website announced that Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in Fantasyland, would be closing. Disney suggested that fans of the Swiss Alps-inspired experience should periodically check the website for updates. One of...
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo
During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
disneytips.com
Opening Timeframe Confirmed for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World
The 2022 D23 Expo is in full swing and we are excited to continue sharing news all about upcoming Disney Parks experiences. One of the most highly anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World was featured in today’s panels, and we’ve got the update you need to know.
disneydining.com
How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations
We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
disneydining.com
All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!
We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
New Areas At Magic Kingdom Could Focus On Disney Villains, ‘Encanto’ And ‘Coco’
Disney fans from around the globe just descended on Anaheim, California for the 2022 D23 Expo — and they were treated to a ton of news about what’s next for the company’s beloved theme parks. During a panel presentation, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Parks to welcome back Walt Disney World’s Happily Ever After in 2023
It’s officially time to reach out and find your happily ever after because Disney’s D23 Expo is back for another day of exciting news and surprising announcements. For fans who love all things magical and fairy tale-esque, today’s panel is bringing just the right amount of pizazz.
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
disneydining.com
Disney Reveals EVEN MORE on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
Next year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride will take the place of the iconic Splash Mountain. The ride will close down at both Resorts soon and will reopen in 2024. Disney Parks Chairman...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you like to start your day off with a side of Disney magic, Starbucks locations inside Walt Disney World have a new tumbler available. Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $27.99. The tumbler is clear...
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original
"Sam and Victor's Day Off" will focus on the two unscrupulous valets who took Cameron Frye's "borrowed" Ferrari on a joyride before it was demolished.
WDW News Today
Everything We Didn’t Hear About During the Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Panel at D23 Expo 2022
While there were plenty of announcements out of the Disney Parks presentation at D23 Expo 2022, there’s also a number of projects rumored or previously announced that we heard nothing about, so let’s go over everything we didn’t hear about during the Parks Panel this year:. Walt...
