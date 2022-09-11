ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIk3r_0hr6tgo700

The Truth and Justice Center of Orange County unveiled a historical marker in downtown Orlando in June 2019 in memory of July Perry, a victim of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Riots. Credit: Orlando Police Department.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history.

A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, would require the National Park Service to study the feasibility of adding sites in and around Memphis where white mobs committed lynchings for decades, from just after the Civil War to the Jim Crow era.

Proponents of the bill say understanding an ugly past in which Black people were terrorized and murdered is important.

“Until we remind people of our past, we will not over overcome it, and we will not have a better society,” Cohen said during a July subcommittee hearing on the bill. “We need to recognize the errors in our past.”

Preserving pieces of history has taken on added importance amid a heated national debate about how the nation’s history of centuries of slavery and oppression of Black people should be taught, Tiffany Patterson, the chair of Vanderbilt University’s African American and diaspora studies program, said in an interview.

“There’s a backlash coming from the political arena and spilling over into parents and teachers and politicians and so on that are terrified of that being really discussed,” she said. “So I think, acknowledging places and making it a kind of museum for teaching purposes for the general public is what’s needed.”

Rich Watkins, the chairman of the board of the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis, a nonprofit seeking to commemorate about two dozen sites of lynchings in the area, said part of his group’s goal was to establish a shared set of facts that could then lead to meaningful reflection.

“We are, unfortunately, in an era where people disagree about the facts,” Watkins said in an interview.

Thousands of lynchings

The history of lynching—racist extrajudicial killings—is often not taught in schools, Watkins said. While most lynching victims were Black, mobs also attacked non-Black people who may have helped Black people, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a longstanding civil rights organization.

Nearly 5,000 people were lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, according to records maintained by the NAACP. The Memphis project lists 24 sites where 36 people were killed.

One site commemorates the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons, a Black man beaten into confessing to killing a white girl. A mob took Persons from his jail cell, “then burned, decapitated and dismembered him in front of an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who congregated on Macon Road near the Wolf River in Memphis,” according to a press release from Cohen’s office.

Federal recognition through a National Park Service designation would add legitimacy to the effort to grapple with the history of lynching in the United States, which is addressed at some memorials and sites in the U.S. but not directly within the park system.

“It tells a visitor that this is something that this country is recognizing that happened and we’re accepting these facts,” said Watkins. “And it left a mark on our society writ large and writ small as well.”

“For the government to confront it is one of the ways that we eventually change attitudes,” said Patterson.

Is it just symbolic?

National Park Service recognition may seem purely symbolic, but that doesn’t make it unimportant, said Robert Bland, an assistant professor of history and Africana studies at the University of Tennessee who specializes in the study of race and memory in the United States.

“I think there’s kind of an instinct to say, ‘It’s just symbolic and what about real policy measures?’” he said.

But especially as elements of the political right have mobilized to stifle history that makes some people uncomfortable, symbolic efforts are still important, he said.

“History’s always had propagandistic and kind of myth-making purposes,” he said. “Our history’s often been used to defend, in many cases, white supremacy.”

Other bills

There is no committee markup—the next step toward enactment—of the Cohen bill scheduled. And Watkins conceded it might be a “multi-year” effort.

But Congress enacted bills with similar missions earlier this year, voting to add a former Japanese internment camp in southeastern Colorado as part of the National Park System and to expand sites related to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case in Kansas that ended legal school segregation.

At the same July hearing where the House Natural Resources National Parks Forests and Public Lands Subcommittee considered the lynching sites bill, members also heard about bills to honor Mexican-American farmworker organizer Cesar Chavez with sites in Arizona and California and John P. Parker, an Ohio conductor on the Underground Railroad who helped slaves escape Kentucky.

Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat of Arizona, cheered the panel for considering those bills and their focus on history, especially of underrepresented groups.

“There’s been a real effort on the part of this committee—and they should be applauded for that—for beginning to tell the full story of the American experience and American history through our parks, our public lands and our public assets,” Grijalva said at the July subcommittee hearing on the lynching sites bill and others. “That’s a good thing.”

Kym A. Hall, the director of the National Park Service’s capital region, said the agency sought to better reflect the nation’s diversity.

“The goals of this current administration, and certainly of the National Park Service and the secretary of the Interior, are to tell broader stories across the United States, things that may not have been brought forward in our country’s history in a more meaningful way so that a variety of people can connect to those stories,” Hall said at the hearing.

“We have spent the last 10, 20, 30 years of our 100-year organization recognizing that there are many more stories to be told,” she added.

Watkins, the leader of the Memphis project, said the NPS involvement was an important piece of national reconciliation.

“With the National Park Service sites, it elevates the stature of those sites,” Watkins said. “This site is recognized as being important on a federal and national level—not just in that neighborhood or that city. It means that we as a nation are starting to come to terms with these wrongs.”

The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health, and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed a letter circulated […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several U.S. House members from Florida held on to their congressional seats on Tuesday, but others will need to keep campaigning for the November 8 general election, election data show. For example, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, in the Panhandle, overcame two Republican candidates in the primary election for District 1, even after he made Twitter […] The post FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats appealed to the national party and donor network on Wednesday, following Charlie Crist’s win in the gubernatorial primary and Val Demings’ coronation in the party’s Senate primary: Don’t give up on us. The fear is that those much-needed deep pockets of money might not be open to them, what with concerns over Gov. […] The post Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Florida Phoenix

At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maxwell Alejandro Frost is a Florida Democrat from a younger generation. He’s garnered attention from popular progressives from the Democratic Party and other organizations, and he’s earned a reputation by some groups as a fearless leader who is running for Congress. But can he win a U.S. House seat in November to represent District 10 […] The post At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After Congress and President Joe Biden approved a massive spending bill to allow Medicare to negotiate cheaper drug prices with pharmaceutical companies starting in 2026, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over delays in the state’s own plan to import cheaper medicine from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed the Canada initiative […] The post FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” […] The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Cesar Chavez
Florida Phoenix

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week, with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policies, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected officials […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ELECTIONS
Florida Phoenix

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LAW
Florida Phoenix

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week make up […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#National Park System#Black People#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Orlando Police Department#The U S House#The National Park Service#Democrat#Vanderbilt University#African American
Florida Phoenix

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pleaded guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
COLORADO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s epic fail at GOP campaign job: squandered millions, crap candidates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nobody likes Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Dogs don’t like him. Children don’t like him. Even Mitch McConnell struggles to be civil to the man. True, Scott’s company defrauded Medicare, though, it must be said, Republicans usually have no objection to robbing old people. He has the charisma of a week-old ham sandwich and the appeal […] The post U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s epic fail at GOP campaign job: squandered millions, crap candidates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for brave warriors like anti-Drag Queen crusader Kari Lake, the next governor of the great state of Arizona, and Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who grew up so poor his family couldn’t afford to give him a REAL name but later made millions the old-fashioned way: getting Peter Thiel to be […] The post Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Todos Con Demings: Val Demings seeks support from FL Hispanic voters; will her message resonate?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times More than three months ago, U.S. Rep. Val Demings unveiled a crucial initiative to address issues surrounding Latino voters, a key voting bloc that could impact the outcome of the U.S. Senate race in Florida and help her unseat a GOP incumbent who is Latino. But will Demings’ messaging resonate with Hispanic voters at the […] The post Todos Con Demings: Val Demings seeks support from FL Hispanic voters; will her message resonate? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy