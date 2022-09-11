Magnolia Acquires NA Rights On Venice Title ‘Blue Jean’

Magnolia Pictures acquired North American rights to Blue Jean , the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival . Pic stars Rosy McEwen and won Venice’s Giornate degli Autori (GdA) People’s Choice award. Magnolia plans to release the film next year.

Drama takes place in 1988 England, when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (McEwen), a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core.

“Blue Jeanis like a beautiful island in the sea of current filmmaking,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles. “Georgia Oakley displays the touch of a master and Rosy McEwen’s performance is nothing short of incandescent.”

“Witnessing the audience respond to Blue Jean in Venice was such a special moment for our team,” said Oakley. “We couldn’t be more excited to join Magnolia Pictures’ roster of new voices and work together to bring the film to North American audiences.”

Written and directed by Georgia Oakley, pic is produced by Hélène Sifre’s Kleio Films, with backing by BBC Film and the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding),, in association with Great Point Media. It was developed with the support of BBC Film.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Fabien Westerhoff at Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.