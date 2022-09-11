By the numbers! Drilling down on stats and trends that matter from No. 16 Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Sanders, Stromberg File SEC Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg each earned SEC weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Sanders was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Stromberg received offensive lineman of the week recognition. Sanders, who was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive...
bestofarkansassports.com
Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade
The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
KARK
Drew Sanders pockets another award
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuc “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
KARK
Arkansas’ running game impressive
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: Hogs are now the biggest threat to Bama in SEC West
Move over Texas A&M. There’s a new primary contender for Alabama’s throne in the SEC West, and it’s the Arkansas Razorbacks. With their 44-30 victory over South Carolina in the SEC opener on Saturday, the Razorbacks improved to 2-0 and affirmed a physicality like no other team in the SEC West, not even Alabama. The Razorbacks pounded away at South Carolina’s defense old-school style; the way prior SEC champions used to do it before the 7-on-7 craze created our current pass-happy offenses.
KARK
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Interview with 2024 DL Charleston Collins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk and Courtney Mims sit down with four-star 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins. Collins plays for Mills High School and has offers from plenty of SEC programs, including Arkansas. You can see the full interview with...
KARK
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Practice Update, SEC Schedule Breakdown and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far. They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
swark.today
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week
LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
KARK
Bucket List: JJ’s Grill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s week two of the brand new series of Bucket List with AY Magazine. Now that it’s officially football season, Dj Williams and Heather Baker are bringing you a Sports Bar List the month of September. This week’s stop was at JJ’s Grill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KARK
University of Central Arkansas sees a bump in first-year student enrollment, second largest in state
CONWAY, Ark. – Another Arkansas university checks in with growing enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. Conway’s University of Central Arkansas reported Monday that its first-time undergraduate enrollment was 1,801 full-time students for the fall. UCA called this number likely the second largest incoming freshman class for Arkansas four-year institutions.
talkbusiness.net
Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas
Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: This week is starting with a taste of fall
Thanks to the cool front that passed through Arkansas Sunday afternoon, cooler and much drier air is here. That is allowing us to start the day in the 50s. It’s the coolest it’s been in Little Rock since May 27 …108 days, when it was 55° in Little Rock!
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
Comments / 0