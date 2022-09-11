By the numbers! Drilling down on stats and trends that matter from No. 16 Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Move over Texas A&M. There’s a new primary contender for Alabama’s throne in the SEC West, and it’s the Arkansas Razorbacks. With their 44-30 victory over South Carolina in the SEC opener on Saturday, the Razorbacks improved to 2-0 and affirmed a physicality like no other team in the SEC West, not even Alabama. The Razorbacks pounded away at South Carolina’s defense old-school style; the way prior SEC champions used to do it before the 7-on-7 craze created our current pass-happy offenses.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO