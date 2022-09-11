Read full article on original website
Makes absolutely no difference. You don’t have to meet them in a bar you don’t have to meet them online you definitely don’t have to meet them at all. We had no idea on this earth that the man Service at a gas station that we go to a few Times a week is now following us around every day and has became a stocker. We did not realize that until just yesterday. So you tell me how do you stop that. Also tell me how long has man been stocking us. How can you tell it’s happening when they are so sneaky. There is no way you can stay safe when you don’t know where the Evil is or who the evil is…
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night. Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Bail Set at $500,000 for Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Woman
A judge set bail Monday at $500,000 for a Vancouver man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman Friday from her Orchards apartment, while professing his love for her. Mohamed A. Aboulezz, 38, appeared in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and two counts of residential burglary. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 23.
23 years after pregnant woman fatally stabbed, daughter’s death ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene
Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb. The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center. Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at...
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
Clark County deputies find body, suspected explosives inside booby-trapped tent
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after deputies found a man dead in a tent under suspicious circumstances in Clark County. Officials with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the man was first found Monday in rural portion of the county, east of Chelatchie Prairie off US Forest Service Forest Road 54.
Orchards woman 'dragged' from her apartment by kidnapping suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County arrested a man on Saturday after he attacked a woman in her apartment and tried to carry her away by force the day prior, according to the county sheriff's office. The agency said that a man identified as Mohamed Aly Aboulezz entered...
An Affidavit Paints a Picture of Two Teenagers Who Lit a Series of Fires in Mt. Tabor Park Just for the Thrill of It
The incidents: For the past two months, Mt. Tabor Park has had a problem: little fires everywhere. Thirty-six of them, to be exact. Evidence that an arsonist was at work: dark burn scars up and down the flanks of the Southeast Portland mountain. Neighbors surrounding Mount Tabor, on high alert...
Suspected teen arsonists allegedly set fire during Portland red flag warning
Three 18-year-old men were arrested for arson in Mt. Tabor early Sunday morning and face charges for starting dozens of fires around the park, according to Portland Fire.
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Alleged trailer thief from Battle Ground faces drug charges
A Battle Ground man initially charged in the theft of $225,000 of travel trailers now faces drug charges. He has pleaded not guilty. On Sept. 7, Matthew Scott, 39, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Clark County Superior Court. Alongside charges of theft and burglary, Scott now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and charges to deliver a controlled substance.
Suspect arrested in deadly SE Portland shooting of 27-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lents neighborhood earlier this month. On Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Shaka Imani Chambers was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles was found dead...
Documents Show Police Building Detailed Case to Arrest Old Town Robber for Selling Fentanyl Pills
A man previously involved in a February gunfight in Portland’s Old Town is now in jail after being accused of selling fentanyl and meth one block away from where the shootings occurred. Terrance Jacob, 41, had previously been charged with robbery after TriMet security cameras caught Jacob throwing a...
Attempted Kidnapping in Southwest Washington Leads to Arrest
A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver about 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman, and dragging her from the apartment while professing her love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag
CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
Tigard police’s unique unit dedicated business crime
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department just might have the biggest property crime unit in the region, thanks to its unique funding source. It’s called the Commercial Crime Unit; the team consists of three detectives and one sergeant who are dedicated to fighting crime for local businesses. If you own a business in Tigard, some of your business license fees fund the positions.
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
