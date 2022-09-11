ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Associated Press

NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was likely spared even stronger sanctioning by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions because of one key conclusion by investigators, Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. The law firm that spent nearly a year digging into the situation determined Sarver’s use of slurs “was not motivated by racial animus.” Had that not been the case, Silver indicated, Sarver’s punishment — a one-year suspension and $10 million fine — would have been far more severe. “It was relevant,” Silver said after the league’s Board of Governors meetings concluded. “I think if they had made findings that, in fact, his conduct was motivated by racial animus, absolutely that would have had an impact on on the ultimate outcome here. But that’s not what they found.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Javier leads Astros over Tigers 2-1 for 7-game season sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Detroit 2-1 on Wednesday for a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers. Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. He retired 13 in a row before Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth. Ryan Pressly, Houston’s fourth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter. Houston swept the Tigers over a season for the first time since moving to the AL in 2013 after winning three games against Detroit both in 1998 and 1999 while in the NL.
HOUSTON, TX

