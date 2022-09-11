ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season

Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
LINCOLN, NE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Saturday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. CT; Memorial Stadium; Lincoln, Nebraska. TV: FOX. Radio: Sooner Sports Radio (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank) Records: Oklahoma (2-0); Nebraska (1-2) Rankings: Oklahoma...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska coaching search: Matt Campbell, Gary Patterson could be viewed as top candidates

While it is still September and a hire is likely months away, countless names are surfacing as potential targets in the Nebraska coaching search. The Sunday afternoon firing of coach Scott Frost opened up one of the biggest jobs in college football, which has plenty of big names possibly in the mix for the job, including Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Texas analyst and former TCU head coach Gary Patterson.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Analyzing buyouts at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2

Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
AwesomeIam

What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

