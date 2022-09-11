Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season
Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear
The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Saturday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. CT; Memorial Stadium; Lincoln, Nebraska. TV: FOX. Radio: Sooner Sports Radio (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank) Records: Oklahoma (2-0); Nebraska (1-2) Rankings: Oklahoma...
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search: Matt Campbell, Gary Patterson could be viewed as top candidates
While it is still September and a hire is likely months away, countless names are surfacing as potential targets in the Nebraska coaching search. The Sunday afternoon firing of coach Scott Frost opened up one of the biggest jobs in college football, which has plenty of big names possibly in the mix for the job, including Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Texas analyst and former TCU head coach Gary Patterson.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
1011now.com
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2
Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
klkntv.com
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As senior living facilities struggle to find workers, one professor from Minnesota is pitching an idea that would send us into the future. “Robots, I wish I had one,” said Jane Crouch, a resident at a Lincoln senior living facility. “I could use a robot.”
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
