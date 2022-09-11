ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNCompCon
3d ago

As a Tennessee fan, allow me to be the first to welcome the Nebraska fan base to hell. When you take the results of your own deficiencies and lay them at the feet of coaches trying to save you from yourself, you make your HC position a job that no one wants. There’s a right way and a wrong way to move on from a coach and firing him three games into the season puts a stench on your program that you can’t wash off. Nebraska hasn’t been good for a while and it’s gonna be a good bit longer till they will be again. Welcome to hell Husker fans, at least in Lincoln they’ll be plenty of popcorn for you to nibble on as you wallow in your own pity.

mmitch
3d ago

Nebraska football has some serious OLD FOOTBALL HISTORY....BUT THEY ARE HAS BEEN....And are NEVER WILL AGAIN.....I know this is my opinion, but Nebraska CAN NO LONGER treat their coaches like this...The way the athletic department at Nebraska thinks like they are in the top 5 year after year....No one is gonna want to coach Nebraska...

AP_001818.2517e34d4096455697ccb2d3d2f83b23.2308
3d ago

This is very sad that Frost could not get things going at Nebraska. I thought that when he got hired in 2018 that Nebraska would be the explosive team like they were in the past. That did not happen, and ole by the way I am a MSU Spartan fan from Mich. I am very disappointed with Nebraska.

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
