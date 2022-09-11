As a Tennessee fan, allow me to be the first to welcome the Nebraska fan base to hell. When you take the results of your own deficiencies and lay them at the feet of coaches trying to save you from yourself, you make your HC position a job that no one wants. There’s a right way and a wrong way to move on from a coach and firing him three games into the season puts a stench on your program that you can’t wash off. Nebraska hasn’t been good for a while and it’s gonna be a good bit longer till they will be again. Welcome to hell Husker fans, at least in Lincoln they’ll be plenty of popcorn for you to nibble on as you wallow in your own pity.
Nebraska football has some serious OLD FOOTBALL HISTORY....BUT THEY ARE HAS BEEN....And are NEVER WILL AGAIN.....I know this is my opinion, but Nebraska CAN NO LONGER treat their coaches like this...The way the athletic department at Nebraska thinks like they are in the top 5 year after year....No one is gonna want to coach Nebraska...
This is very sad that Frost could not get things going at Nebraska. I thought that when he got hired in 2018 that Nebraska would be the explosive team like they were in the past. That did not happen, and ole by the way I am a MSU Spartan fan from Mich. I am very disappointed with Nebraska.
Comments / 95