Read full article on original website
Related
Browns Notes: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt A.K.A. CHUNT are better together
Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb share carries, podiums and a nickname too. The Browns dynamic duo aim to share victories plus other notes from Wednesday.
Tennis-Serena does not rule out return, saying NFL's Brady started 'a really cool trend'
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Serena Williams may have decided to step away from tennis but on Wednesday teased that there could be more to her illustrious career when she singled out decorated NFL quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived retirement from American football.
NFL・
Castro homers as Pirates beat Reds 10-4 for 4-game sweep
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday. Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Castro said through an interpreter. “It’s what we’ve worked for. We’ve been working diligently, and we’re communicating. It’s good to see results.” It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991.
Comments / 0