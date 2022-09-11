Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Charged After Assaulting A New Galilee Woman During An Argument In A Car
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the area of Houston and Scott Wallace Road in Little Beaver Twp. Lawrence County around 1:27 AM Saturday Morning. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 44-year-old unnamed New...
WYTV.com
Man accused of burglary, grabbing victim by throat and threats
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman’s home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report. The man is also suspected of trespassing and threatening to kill a man just two days after the first incident.
Report: Parents arrested after one suspect drives away with child while intoxicated, another has weapons
Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home.
WYTV.com
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul
LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man they say stole a U-Haul pickup truck. According to a police report, officers on patrol just before 6 p.m. Tuesday were checking the parking lot of Speedway on Belmont Avenue when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck there came back as stolen. The...
Police: Man turns himself in following drug search in Boardman
Officers were called to Willow Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Niles PD: Suspect wanted for continuous CVS thefts
Niles City Police are looking for three suspects connected to several reported incidents at a local drug store.
Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison.
Police tried to save man stabbed by teens
Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing. The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
WYTV.com
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
Woman accused of ramming ex’s SUV appears in court
Shequila Daniels, of Youngstown, was in court Tuesday morning.
whbc.com
Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested
Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville. Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive. It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.
Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
Man arrested in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition. Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
montanaoutdoor.com
Man sentenced to prison after injuring man in his home while illegally hunting
Kasen Smith, of Sebring, Ohio, made a really bad decision back in December of 2020. Smith decided to do some hunting without permission, without a license and in an area where hunting is prohibited, due to Market Street and a nearby nursing home being in the area. That isn’t all, though.
23 years after pregnant woman fatally stabbed, daughter’s death ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
Man accused of running from OVI checkpoint
Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown.
WYTV.com
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017. At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.
wtae.com
Man arrested on attempted homicide charge after New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. Police said the victim was found shot in an upstairs bedroom. 911 dispatchers said the person...
