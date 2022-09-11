ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Man accused of burglary, grabbing victim by throat and threats

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman’s home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report. The man is also suspected of trespassing and threatening to kill a man just two days after the first incident.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul

LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man they say stole a U-Haul pickup truck. According to a police report, officers on patrol just before 6 p.m. Tuesday were checking the parking lot of Speedway on Belmont Avenue when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck there came back as stolen. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville. Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive. It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.

Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.  Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017. At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

