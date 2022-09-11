Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
3 kids found dead at NYC's Coney Island beach drowned; deaths ruled homicide
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Charges could be filed against the Brooklyn mother who is accused of drowning her three children. A medical examiner on Tuesday said the three kids died by drowning, and their deaths were ruled a homicide. Erin Merdy, 30, remains hospitalized at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
3 children drowned at NYC's Coney Island beach; mom being questioned in deaths, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Three children have died after they were found unconscious at a beach off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk on Monday morning, and their mother is now being questioned by police. According to the New York Police Department, a 30-year-old mother took her three children to the...
