New York City, NY

ABC7 Los Angeles

3 kids found dead at NYC's Coney Island beach drowned; deaths ruled homicide

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Charges could be filed against the Brooklyn mother who is accused of drowning her three children. A medical examiner on Tuesday said the three kids died by drowning, and their deaths were ruled a homicide. Erin Merdy, 30, remains hospitalized at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and...
BROOKLYN, NY

