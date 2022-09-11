Man sought in homicide case in Princeville

A man with a prior record of violence — and who is listed on the statewide sex offender registry — is wanted by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a homicide in Princeville.

Devin Maurice Hyman, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said late Sunday morning in an updated posting via Facebook.

Hyman is described as having tattoos on one side of his neck and beside one of his ears, the posting said.

The posting identified the deceased as Kel’zavion Branch of Tarboro and said the exact cause of death is not going to be released at this time pending the results of an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday in the posting that Edgecombe County communications at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday received a call about an unresponsive person along Rainey Street.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered a deceased person and detectives are conducting the probe, the posting said.

According to the statewide sex offender registry, Hyman was convicted in 2007 in Edgecombe County for sexual battery and he failed to notify that he had changed his address.

The state, for public safety reasons, maintains the sex offender registry online so residents can find out whether a convicted sex offender is living near them.

And state law makes clear that convicted sex offenders and people found by the judicial system to be sexually violent predators must register with the sheriff of the county where the convicted person is living.

In addition to the conviction in 2007 for sexual battery, state Public Safety records said Hyman has been convicted the following years in Edgecombe County for the following offenses:

In 2011 for assault on an officer/state employee.In 2010 for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.In 2009 for assault on an officer/state employee.In 2008 for assault on a public official.

The public safety records also said Hyman was convicted in 2017 in Anson County for possession of a weapon by an inmate.

And the public safety records said Hyman was convicted in 2017 in Alexander County for assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer/detention employee and in 2015 in McDowell County for the same offense.

Anyone with any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of Hyman is asked to phone the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911 and ask for Lt. Robert Tinder or Detective Troy Hill.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson expressed appreciation in the sheriff’s office’s Facebook posting to everyone who called about the case right away to provide information.

“This is what must happen with citizens and law enforcement working together to solve crimes,” Atkinson said.

The posting also asked people to keep the Branch family in their prayers.