Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?
How to help Louisville students get private school education tuition-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not often you hear about a private school that comes tuition free for all of its students, but that's a reality for students at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface in downtown Louisville. Donations from the community help make this reality possible and this Thursday you'll...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Wave 3
LMPD graduates 20 new recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
Wave 3
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
Wave 3
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Western High School students after a gun was found during a routine search. Western High School principal Michael Kelly said in the letter that a routine weapon and drug search was performed Tuesday morning by JCPS Security. During...
Wave 3
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
Wave 3
Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville
Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Wave 3
JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students. Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon...
Wave 3
Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
Wave 3
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
Wave 3
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
WLKY.com
It's the last day to vote for Ethan to win overall American Humane Hero Dog Award
It's the last day to vote for Ethan the dog as 2022's American Humane Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog celebrates the one-year anniversary of his recovery. Louisville's survivor pup was declared the winner of his "Shelter Hero Dog" category in the first two rounds of voting.
Wave 3
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
wdrb.com
Gun found in student's backpack at Western High School, principal says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack on Tuesday morning at Western High School. According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Michael Kelly, the gun was found "during a routine weapon and drug search" by JCPS Security. The weapon was then secured and...
leoweekly.com
Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville
Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
Wave 3
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus. Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
