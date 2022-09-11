ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD graduates 20 new recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money

MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at the Speedway on Terry Road. ‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Louisiana State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition. Updated: 10 hours ago. Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Boone’s appealing order to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville

Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus. Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...

