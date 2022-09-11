Read full article on original website
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Sneak peek behind the scenes of Huskers practicing under Joseph
Nebraska football has always done well with the viral social media video thing, even in the leanest of times. But, hey, Husker fans want to hope a turnaround is coming with Mickey Joseph taking charge as interim coach. And the football program's official Twitter account offered a few flashing glimpses of a practice with the new man in charge.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach
On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
Nebraska coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman reaffirms commitment to Wildcats amid rumored interest
With the Nebraska head coaching job recently coming open, several names have been linked to the vacancy for one of the most notable jobs in college football. Due to his success and Midwestern roots, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has been linked to the job in initial hot lists, including one from Husker247. But Klieman appeared to reaffirm his allegiance to Kansas State during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
KU Sports
What to make of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold's name surfacing in connection with the now-open Nebraska job
Long before Nebraska fired head coach and former favorite son Scott Frost as its football coach on Sunday, there were whispers about Kansas coach Lance Leipold potentially becoming a candidate there if the Huskers’ job came open. Now that Frost is out, those whispers have reached a fully audible...
Husker fans react following firing of Scott Frost
Just a few games into the current football season, Husker fans learned of the decision to fire head coach Scott Frost Sunday. Many are left wondering where the team goes from here.
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
KSNB Local4
