Bridgerton, like The Queen's Gambit, is the adaptation of a historical novel. But unlike the other hit Netflix series, Bridgerton is not based on one book, but rather a series with nine titles, all told. Although Season 1 of the Netflix show is technically based on the first book in author Julia Quinn's series, The Duke & I, it is also an ensemble piece, pulling threads from several of the novels to round out the rest of the characters. Season 2 was based on the second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, but there were still changes to plot lines and character inclusion throughout the eight episodes. That means there are quite a few differences between Bridgerton the show and the Bridgerton books.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO