Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Here Are All The Targaryens' Dragons In House Of The Dragon
Game of Thrones may have focused on the Iron Throne of its title, but its true magic came from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Those fiery beasts give House of the Dragon its title, but these larger namesakes have not had much screentime so far. Let’s run down the Targaryen dragons in House Of The Dragon, who they allow to ride them, and when fans can expect them to turn up.
Elite Daily
TBH, Nobody Missed Shake During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2
When Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Sept. 16, one familiar — and polarizing — face was notably missing from the cast. Af “Shake” Chatterjee, the infamous villain from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, didn’t make it for the reunion episodes of Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
Elite Daily
Interesting: Harry, Meghan, Will, And Kate Reportedly Met For A Private Dinner
Well, it seems this mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II is bringing the royal family together in more ways than one. Since the late monarch’s funeral proceedings began on Sept. 9, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have seen a lot of one another. These joint appearances have largely been public during the official funeral proceedings; however, it’s believed the foursome, who have reportedly been at odd in recent years, had a private family dinner together on Sept 13.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Bizarre Bops
The Handmaid’s Tale novel was initially written and published in the mid-1980s and set in an alternate 1990s timeline. But the adaptation on Hulu has deliberately set itself in the present day, referencing our current pop culture landscape. The soundtrack has been essential in doing that, with songs from the past fifty years, and sometimes highly recent, to show what does and doesn’t make it into Gilead. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 soundtrack continues that tradition, with an extra dose of dystopian juxtaposition as June’s mental health deteriorates.
Elite Daily
The Pettiest Emmys ‘Fit Award Goes To Pete Davidson
Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.
Elite Daily
Trisha Paytas Just Had A Daughter, And Her Name Is So Barbiecore
Congratulations are in order for Trisha Paytas. The 34-year-old YouTuber and singer welcomed her first child on Sept. 14 with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. Trisha announced the healthy arrival of her baby girl on Instagram the next day and revealed a name for her daughter as unique as Paytas herself.
Elite Daily
The Marvels Promises The Ultimate Female Superhero Team-Up
Captain Marvel was part of a run of smash successes that formed the pinnacle of Marvel’s The Infinity Saga. Even so, Marvel played things safe, having the film helmed by a co-directing team of Anna Bodn and Ryan Fleck, who also wrote the script. Things will be different for the sequel, titled The Marvels, with an all-women team behind and in front of the camera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Harry And Meghan Were Reportedly "In Sync" At The Queen's Coffin Procession
It’s a sad day in the United Kingdom. On Sept. 14, the royal family marched alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all there to mourn the queen, who “died peacefully” on Sept. 8 at 96 years old, per a statement from the palace. The procession included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left Westminster Hall hand-in-hand. According to a body language expert, Harry and Meghan’s body language during the procession was “in sync,” speaking to their strength as a couple.
Elite Daily
Jason Momoa's New Head Tattoo Honors His Culture In A Meaningful Way
Jason Momoa is living his best life. After shaving his head (and throwing fans of his flowing locks into a total tailspin) on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the See actor added yet another new chapter to his hair evolution. Momoa’s shaved head is now Momoa’s tattooed head. That’s right, folks. Aquaman has joined the pantheon of celebrities who’ve revealed fresh from-the-neck-up ink on social media. While Momoa’s head tattoo is less subtle than, say, Cardi B’s touching face tat tribute to her son, Wave, it still holds special meaning. Not only was Momoa’s head tattoo done in a traditional, Polynesian style, but the design it depicts is one meant to honor his heritage.
Elite Daily
14 Differences Between Bridgerton And The Books It's Based On
Bridgerton, like The Queen's Gambit, is the adaptation of a historical novel. But unlike the other hit Netflix series, Bridgerton is not based on one book, but rather a series with nine titles, all told. Although Season 1 of the Netflix show is technically based on the first book in author Julia Quinn's series, The Duke & I, it is also an ensemble piece, pulling threads from several of the novels to round out the rest of the characters. Season 2 was based on the second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, but there were still changes to plot lines and character inclusion throughout the eight episodes. That means there are quite a few differences between Bridgerton the show and the Bridgerton books.
Elite Daily
50 Captions For Halloween Horror Nights Pics That Are Scary Good
With Halloween creeping up around the corner, it's time to have some spooktacular fun. As someone who loves all things scary, my friends are always asking me what's the most fun Halloween thing to do. My answer is always Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood. I love the movie-level haunted houses and creepy themed food, but one of my favorite things is walking through the scare zones and posing for pictures with the monsters. For every picture you snap, you'll want to have some Halloween Horror Nights Instagram captions ready to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger. According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed she’s expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini-dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 13, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed...
Elite Daily
Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete
Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)
Elite Daily
Why Fans Are Leaving Paddington Bears As Memorials For Queen Elizabeth II
From the passing of the Queen Mum and Princess Margaret in the early aughts to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, leaving flowers and tributes to the late members of the royal family is almost as big a tradition as the changing of the guard. But for Queen Elizabeth ii, there’s been extra items people keep leaving: Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches, to the point that the public has been asked to stop. Here’s why Paddington is associated with Queen Elizabeth II, causing people to leave perfectly good sandwiches on the sidewalk.
PETS・
Elite Daily
Throw Away Your Tweezers, Hailey Bieber's Grown-Out Brows Are The Moment
The eyebrow pendulum has finally swung back around. After a surge of bleached brows being the celebrity eyebrow look du jour, a hero has finally stepped forth to stand in solidarity with the once-popular thick, fluffy brows. It appears that Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of all things glazed doughnut, has said goodbye to her tweezers, at least for now. Based on a series of Instagram selfies, Bieber appears to be flaunting a pair of very grown-out brows and the results are magnificent. You haven’t seen eyebrows this free-flowing since your middle school days. Nature is healing, but it’s going to take time — a long time — for me to grow Bieber-length brows.
Elite Daily
Kourtney K's NYFW Show Was Chaotic From Start To Finish
I’ve been going to Fashion Week events, on and off, for more than 10 years, so I thought I’d seen it all. But it wasn’t until I attended Kourtney Kardashian’s NYFW show that I realized I was wrong. Very wrong.
Elite Daily
How To Easily Watch The Queen's Funeral Processions
People say “it’s the end of an era” to signify many things, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was the end of a literal era. Textbooks will call the period from 1952 to 2022 “The Second Elizabethan Era,” defined by the 70-year reign of the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history. If you want to tune into the Queen’s funeral to pay last respects to a woman whose name will define nearly a century of events, here’s how to watch.
Elite Daily
Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection Is Inspired By The Momager's Love Of Martinis
Olive for a good Kylie Cosmetics collaboration (and martini pun). In the years since Kylie Jenner launched her cosmetics company, she’s partnered up with all of her sisters (most recently Kendall Jenner for the second time); some of her friends, including bestie Stassi Schroeder and ex-BFF Jordyn Woods; and even her daughter, Stormi Webster. But none of those partnerships could compare to Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection. Kylie and Kris Jenner teamed up for another mother-daughter drop, and it’s even better than the original.
Comments / 0