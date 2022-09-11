ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher is facing new charges. Cleotha Henderson has been indicted in connection with an alleged separate kidnapping from 2021. Henderson was rebooked Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Media outlets report that details of the newest allegations against Henderson weren't immediately available. The indictment was issued Thursday. It came days after Henderson's arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher. Henderson's indictment in the 2021 case didn't occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA.

