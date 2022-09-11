ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County-area firefighters fill Monument park for Sept. 11th commemoration

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
CANTON ‒ With the spirit of the rescue workers who rushed into the burning World Trade Center towers 21 years ago, many of those at Monument Park Sunday morning made 12 marching laps up and down the McKinley National Monument steps.

The effort highlighted the Canton Fire Department's commemoration of the coordinated terrorist suicide attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which involved four hijacked airliners crashing into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and into a field near Shanksville, Pa.

"We hold this every year to remind people of the sacrifice men and women made that year," Chief Akbar Bennett of the city Fire Department said. "We want to continue their legacy of bravery and commitment to a cause that is greater than us."

Why Canton and other communities host 9/11 events

The event holds significant meaning for firefighters with well over 300 losing their lives when they rushed the burning skyscrapers in Manhattan in an attempt to rescue those inside the World Trade Center.

"I am going to do the whole thing," said Capt. Zach Adams of the East Sparta Fire Department, while engaged in the McKinley Monument march Sunday morning. "It is part of the pride in the job and honoring those who went before us. It is fascinating to wrap your mind around the level of dedication those guys had."

The historic attack was carried out by a network known as al-Qaeda. The terrorists used commercial airliners as missiles in their assault.

The event "will be etched in our minds forever," said Mayor Thomas Bernabei, one of the speakers at the event. "The heroes on that day are many. We will never forget their sacrifice."

During the event, a huge American flag was on display. It was held up by two ladder trucks, one from the city Fire Department and the other from Plain Township Fire Department.

Canton Division Chief Steve Henderson noted that many younger people at the event were not alive on that morning of 21 years ago. This commemoration is to educate people about Sept. 11, 2001.

"We have a generation that wasn't event born," Henderson said. "We are hiring firefighters that weren't even born. That is why we are doing this. We have a saying that we will risk a lot to save a lot."

The event was held under an overcast sky. But the crowd that filled Monument Park maintained their enthusiasm for the commemorative event. The time of the attack - 8:46 a.m. - was marked with the ringing of chimes.

