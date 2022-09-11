ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch To Join Richard Childress Racing In 2023

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eka1o_0hr6r5MB00

The Joe Gibbs era of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is over.

According to The Athletic, the deal is done… Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023, ending his 15-year partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series twice in 2015 and 2019 under Joe Gibbs racing, however, the change of scenery has always been about the sponsorship… not about Kyle’s driving.

The Mars family had informed Joe Gibbs Racing this summer that this would be their last year in order to give them time to find a replacement for Busch.

According to Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern, the end of the partnerships is a result of Mars looking to try some new things:

“[The company] wants to try some new things, and no matter how big a brand is, they have a finite budget, so when you want to try something new, it has to come from somewhere else.”

And finding a new, big money, sponsor for Kyle has proven to be difficult.

In July, Kyle commented on the struggle:

“You’ve gotta have sponsorship in this sport to be able to go forward. It’s not as simple as being a basketball player and being a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James and being a really good player and the team losing a sponsor and then saying, ‘OK, Michael, LeBron, we gotta let you go because we can’t afford you.’”

Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson agreed:

“The driving issue, the underlying issue, is his sponsorship and the departure of Mars. That is the biggest issue, and until that is solved to whatever degree… because that dictates everything else; it dictates salary, dictates everything else that comes.

But that’s the keystone. We have to find that and place that keystone first.”

However, we don’t know what Richard Childress Racing has secured in terms of a sponsorship for Busch.

Joe Gibbs’ 19-year-old grandson, Ty Gibbs, is set to replace Busch as the driver of the #18 car.

Kyle Busch’s History With Richard Childress

For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011.

After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out Kyle Busch to win, Busch ran his car right up next to Coulter’s and gave him a little “love tap” on the cool down lap, and Childress didn’t take too fondly of that.

After the race, Busch, who was 26 at the time, and Childress, who was 65, got into a heated altercation, which resulted in Childress putting the young driver in a headlock, and he basically beat him upside the head a few times.

Yeah… don’t mess with that grandpa strength.

When asked about Busch, Childress said:

“Kyle’s a great race driver. He and I have talked. We put all our differences behind us a while back. He’s a great race driver. He’ll land him a good ride somewhere for sure.”

Childress has two cars on his cup team, with his grandson Austin Dillon in the No. 3 car who will be staying with the team, and Tyler Reddick in the No. 8, who will be moving to 23XI Racing, the co-owned team by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in 2024.

Could Tyler move over to 23XI a season early? Looks like it…

I guess time will tell.

Comments / 3

Related
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3

Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?

There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Richard Childress
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Celebration

Bubba Wallace's post-race celebration is going viral on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car, won the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday. Wallace's celebration went viral following his win. Perhaps the celebration was Michael Jordan inspired. Wallace drives for Jordan's NASCAR team, after...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan

NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Ta Le
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joe Gibbs’ statement

After months of speculation, it became official on Tuesday that Kyle Busch’s time with Joe Gibbs Racing was coming to an end and the NASCAR driver will move to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Busch revealed that his new contract also allows...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People”

Big win Bubba. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace won the second race of his Cup Series career this afternoon, holding off his 23XI Racing boss, Denny Hamlin, who was gaining on him in the final laps of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE BUBBA WALLACE ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY!@BubbaWallace | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/n3m8xjICgi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 11, 2022 His first career win came last year at Talladega, where he won a […] The post Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver added to the playoff field

Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, KS
NBC Sports

Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
SPORTS
Racing News

Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty

Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

189K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy