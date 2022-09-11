Universal has merged its brand development team with its parks and resorts merchandise group to create the newly formed products and experiences division. The current Universal Brand Development president, Vince Klaseus, will lead the new division. He will report directly to Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO, Universal Parks and Resorts. Universal Parks and Resorts in the U.S. are Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The company’s Products and Experiences group operates by extending the Universal-owned characters and stories — like Jurassic Park and Minions — by bringing them to life in through toys, collectables, books, apparel, lifestyle categories, video games...

BUSINESS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO