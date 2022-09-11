Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge
The Twitter community reacts to Ethereum's much-anticipated merge—the network's transition to a more energy-efficient, proof-of-stake model. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof of work to proof of stake is finally upon us. The event, also known as the merge, occurred at 2:45 am EST on September 15, opening a brand new chapter in the history of the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Is Here—What Comes Next?
Ethereum’s core developers already have their eyes set on the network’s next upgrade, Shanghai. What it will consist of, however, is up for debate. After years of anticipation, the merge has arrived. Early Thursday morning, Ethereum’s landmark transition to proof of stake went off without a hitch.
decrypt.co
Fortnite Creator's Epic Games Store Launches First NFT Game
Mythical Games’ Blankos Block Party, which the studio claims has more than a million players, is now available on the Epic Games marketplace. Web3 game Blankos Block Party is the first NFT-powered game to launch on the Epic Games Store. Mythical Games’ title launched in open beta in 2020...
NFL・
decrypt.co
Doodles Ethereum NFT Sales Surge 1,200% After Big Raise Values Project at $704M
Sales are skyrocketing after Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian led a funding round in the Pharrell Williams-backed NFT project. Doodles NFT sales volume has jumped more than 1,200% over the past day, with the floor price up 19% in that span. Earlier today, the creators of Doodles announced a $54 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'
Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
decrypt.co
Ethereum Successfully Executes Highly-Anticipated Merge Event, Ushering in Proof-of-Stake Era
Ethereum transitioned to proof of stake shortly after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” early Thursday. At long last, the Ethereum merge has arrived. At 2:45 am EST, the Ethereum network successfully began its transition—with no hiccups—from proof of work to proof of stake, a historic feat anticipated by the crypto community for over five years.
decrypt.co
Forked Ethereum Token ETHW Surges, Then Tanks Following Merge Event
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of proof-of-work (PoW) miners, enjoyed a massive rally leading up to Ethereum's merge event early Thursday morning. The token soared from $35.4 to $60.68 shortly after the merge, marking a run-up of more than 70% in roughly five hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Universal Parks Merges Divisions to Form New Products and Experiences Group
Universal has merged its brand development team with its parks and resorts merchandise group to create the newly formed products and experiences division. The current Universal Brand Development president, Vince Klaseus, will lead the new division. He will report directly to Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO, Universal Parks and Resorts. Universal Parks and Resorts in the U.S. are Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The company’s Products and Experiences group operates by extending the Universal-owned characters and stories — like Jurassic Park and Minions — by bringing them to life in through toys, collectables, books, apparel, lifestyle categories, video games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
‘WAGMI’ Is Dead: Pplpleasr, UnicornDAO, TIME President Weigh in on NFTs
Are we all gonna make it? Probably not—and some Web3 proponents don’t even want people using the term “NFTs” anymore. At a Tuesday panel on the “Future of NFTs” at SALT New York, speakers offered takes ranging from jaded and blunt to hopeful on the impact of the Ethereum merge on NFTs and what the future of NFTs might look like.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Is a ‘Tumor,’ Says ‘Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb
Crypto fan-turned-hater Nassim Nicholas Taleb wants you to know that Bitcoin is a “tumor.”. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, the author of The Black Swan argued that anyone under 40—Millennials and GenZ—don’t understand how the economy works because of the Federal interest rate environment in which they’ve grown up.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Ergo Hash Rate Soar Post-Merge
After the merge, Ethereum miners brought their mining rigs to alternative blockchains like Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Ergo. After Ethereum’s successful merge, miners began switching their rigs to other blockchains. Ethereum Classic (ETC), a hard fork of Ethereum executed following the 2016 DAO hack, saw its network hash jump...
decrypt.co
Someone Just Minted an NFT of Ethereum's Last Proof-of-Work Block
Thanks to an NFT project called VanityBlocks, anyone can own the final piece of Ethereum's history as a proof-of-work blockchain. Ethereum’s final proof-of-work (PoW) block was turned into art this morning. According to Etherscan, the closing chapter in the network's PoW ledger comprises just one transaction: a VanityBlock NFT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Big Firms Dominate Post-Merge Ethereum Validation
The shift to proof-of-stake has analysts exploring its impact on the blockchain’s much-touted decentralization. Many of the benefits promised by the Ethereum merge have come to pass, including a greater-than-99% reduction in energy use and its carbon footprint. But analysts who had raised the alarm over increased centralization before the transition remain concerned that relatively few entities dominate the proof-of-stake mechanism now underlying the blockchain.
Comments / 0