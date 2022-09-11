Read full article on original website
3 kids found dead at NYC's Coney Island beach drowned; deaths ruled homicide
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Charges could be filed against the Brooklyn mother who is accused of drowning her three children. A medical examiner on Tuesday said the three kids died by drowning, and their deaths were ruled a homicide. Erin Merdy, 30, remains hospitalized at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and...
3 children drowned at NYC's Coney Island beach; mom being questioned in deaths, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Three children have died after they were found unconscious at a beach off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk on Monday morning, and their mother is now being questioned by police. According to the New York Police Department, a 30-year-old mother took her three children to the...
Rapper Cardi B donates $100,000 to her former elementary school in New York
BRONX, New York -- Rapper Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to students and faculty in the Bronx by donating $100,000 to her alma mater. The rapper joined New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school year by surprising students and staff.
