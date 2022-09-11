ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ABC7 Chicago

3 kids found dead at NYC's Coney Island beach drowned; deaths ruled homicide

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Charges could be filed against the Brooklyn mother who is accused of drowning her three children. A medical examiner on Tuesday said the three kids died by drowning, and their deaths were ruled a homicide. Erin Merdy, 30, remains hospitalized at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Rapper Cardi B donates $100,000 to her former elementary school in New York

BRONX, New York -- Rapper Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to students and faculty in the Bronx by donating $100,000 to her alma mater. The rapper joined New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school year by surprising students and staff.
BRONX, NY

