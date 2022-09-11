ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Patent, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?

A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store. The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Holland Patent, NY
City
Barneveld, NY
State
New York State
County
Oneida County, NY
Holland Patent, NY
Crime & Safety
Holland Patent, NY
Accidents
Oneida County, NY
Accidents
96.1 The Eagle

55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP

Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren

Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Barneveld Fire Department#Honda#Ocso
WKTV

Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
96.1 The Eagle

Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Cop Shoots, Kills Man After Call Of Armed, Emotionally Disturbed Man

Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an ''emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons'', UPD officials said a news released about the incident. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man

A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy