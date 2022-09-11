Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
Another Upstate Student Charged with Making Bomb Threat Against School
Another Upstate New York student is facing serious charges in connection with a bomb threat at school. State Police say they've charged a 14-year-old student with a felony charge of Making a Terroristic Threat. It is a class-D level felony. Troopers say they responded to the Cobleskill-Richmondville High School in...
Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?
A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store. The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP
Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]
Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime. The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet
Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
Utica Cop Shoots, Kills Man After Call Of Armed, Emotionally Disturbed Man
Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an ''emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons'', UPD officials said a news released about the incident. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.
WNYT
High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man
A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
WKTV
Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts
ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
